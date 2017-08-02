2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 2 Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 2 Aug.'17 / 13:04



Nine years have passed since the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war. We start on August 1, 2008, amid the final stage of pre-war escalation, and will continue up to the occupation of Akhalgori Municipality by the Russian troops on August 16.



August 2: Russian airborne forces (VDV) commander, Valery Evtukhovich, says that “Russia will not let anyone offend its citizens residing in South Ossetia,” and that VDV is “ready to go and help peacekeeping forces in the conflict zone if needed.”



that “Russia will not let anyone offend its citizens residing in South Ossetia,” and that VDV is “ready to go and help peacekeeping forces in the conflict zone if needed.” The Russian-backed Tskhinvali leader Eduard Kokoity says “North Caucasian volunteers” might join the fight against Georgia.



“North Caucasian volunteers” might join the fight against Georgia. Teimuraz Mamsurov, leader of Russia’s North Ossetia region, pledges to provide assistance to Eduard Kokoity, and to “jointly repel” the Georgians.



to provide assistance to Eduard Kokoity, and to "jointly repel" the Georgians. Tskhinvali announces evacuation of local women and children.