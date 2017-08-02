About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:12 - 2 Aug.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 2
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 2 Aug.'17 / 13:04

Nine years have passed since the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008. Civil.ge uses its archives and other sources to provide a daily recap of the events of the war. We start on August 1, 2008, amid the final stage of pre-war escalation, and will continue up to the occupation of Akhalgori Municipality by the Russian troops on August 16.

August 2:

  • Russian airborne forces (VDV) commander, Valery Evtukhovich, says that “Russia will not let anyone offend its citizens residing in South Ossetia,” and that VDV is “ready to go and help peacekeeping forces in the conflict zone if needed.”
     
  • The Russian-backed Tskhinvali leader Eduard Kokoity says “North Caucasian volunteers” might join the fight against Georgia.
     
  • Teimuraz Mamsurov, leader of Russia’s North Ossetia region, pledges to provide assistance to Eduard Kokoity, and to “jointly repel” the Georgians.
     
  • Tskhinvali announces evacuation of local women and children.
Latest News
02 Aug.'17 18:12
Russian Media Reports Vladimir Putin’s Upcoming Visit to Abkhazia
RBC news agency says five different sources informed it on Putin’s Sokhumi visit.
02 Aug.'17 17:12
Reconciliation Minister on Abolition of Georgian Schools in S.Ossetia
Ketevan Tsikhelashvili told Civil.ge that the announcement is ‘extremely alarming.’
02 Aug.'17 16:12
Religious Groups: New Constitution Might Set ‘Unjustified’ Restrictions on Religious Freedom
19 religious minority groups released a statement on the new constitutional provision on religious freedom.
02 Aug.'17 13:04
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 2
Civil.ge uses its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1 to August 16.
01 Aug.'17 23:22
Mike Pence Reiterates U.S. Support to Georgia, Condemns Russian Occupation
U.S. Vice President’s visit to Georgia is part of his diplomatic tour in Eastern Europe.
01 Aug.'17 14:30
2008 Russo-Georgian War Recap: August 1
Civil.ge will use its archives to provide a daily recap of events of the war from August 1-16.
01 Aug.'17 02:06
Mike Pence: We Stand for your Freedom and our Shared Values
Within his visit, U.S. Vice President will hold talks with the Prime Minister and attend Noble Partner exercise.
31 Jul.'17 18:02
Sokhumi Grants Citizenship to Georgians Willing to ‘Return to Abkhaz Roots’
Locals in Gali District in eastern Abkhazia will have to address the region’s leader for such request.
31 Jul.'17 14:13
U.S.-Led Military Exercise Kicks Off in Georgia
Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, will visit the country on July 31.
29 Jul.'17 11:37
Georgian CSOs address U.S. Vice President
24 organizations sent an open letter to Mike Pence ahead of his two-day visit to Georgia.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
64