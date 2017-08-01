About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 02:06 - 1 Aug.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Mike Pence in Tbilisi: We Stand for your Freedom and our Shared Values
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 1 Aug.'17 / 02:06

“The President of the United States sent me here with a very simple message - to you, to your government and to the good and courageous people of Georgia: we are with you, we stand with you, for your freedom and for our shared values,” Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, told Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on July 31.

Vice President Pence made the statement on the first day of his two-day visit to Georgia at an official dinner hosted by PM Kvirikashvili at Mtatsminda Park, one of the hallmarks of Tbilisi overlooking the capital.

“The people of Georgia throughout the millennia have proved themselves to be courageous, independent, people willing to fight for what they believe in,” the Vice President also said, adding that he has “every confidence that the bonds of character, the commitment for independence and freedom will only grow stronger under your leadership and leadership of President Donald Trump.”

In his remarks at the dinner, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili said the United States “has a dedicated friend in Georgia, a stable geopolitical ally and a strategic partner, a partner with common values and shared global security priorities,” which aspires to retake its “rightful place in the family of European nations.”

“We Georgians cherish friendship between our two nations, and the enduring values that bind us together,” the Prime Minister also said and added that the United States has been “Georgia’s premier strategic ally” in the period since it regained independence.

As part of the visit on August 1, the U.S. Vice President will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and meet with participants of the Noble Partner military exercise. 
Latest News
01 Aug.'17 02:06
Mike Pence in Tbilisi: We Stand for your Freedom and our Shared Values
Within his visit, U.S. Vice President will hold talks with the Prime Minister and attend Noble Partner exercise.
31 Jul.'17 18:02
Sokhumi Grants Citizenship to Georgians Willing to ‘Return to Abkhaz Roots’
Locals in Gali District in eastern Abkhazia will have to address the region’s leader for such request.
31 Jul.'17 14:13
U.S.-Led Military Exercise Kicks Off in Georgia
Mike Pence, Vice President of the United States, will visit the country on July 31.
29 Jul.'17 11:37
Georgian CSOs address U.S. Vice President
24 organizations sent an open letter to Mike Pence ahead of his two-day visit to Georgia.
28 Jul.'17 17:54
Georgian Schools to be Abolished in S.Ossetia
Eight schools in the region’s ethnic Georgian populated areas will be transferred to Russian schooling.
28 Jul.'17 16:52
Police Investigating Cause of Fire at Rustavi 2 TV Building
Fire at one of Georgia’s most-watched television channels was put out shortly after it broke out.
28 Jul.'17 14:16
Political Ratings in NDI-Commissioned Poll
GDDG ‘closest’ for 23% respondents; UNM for 9%; European Georgia and Alliance of Patriots for 4% each.
28 Jul.'17 11:54
Mogherini: ‘Lack of Consensus and Inclusiveness’ over Latest Constitutional Changes
EU foreign policy chief responded to the June 27 statement of Georgian civil society organizations.
27 Jul.'17 18:04
Parliament Overrides Presidential Vetoes on Self-Government, Election Codes
President Giorgi Margvelashvili vetoed the three bills on July 21.
27 Jul.'17 16:06
Petro Poroshenko revokes Mikheil Saakashvili’s Ukrainian Citizenship
Saakashvili says Poroshenko colluded with Ivanishvili, has acted out of fear of the political opposition.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
57