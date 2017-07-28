Political Ratings in NDI-Commissioned Poll

A recent poll, carried out less than three months before the October municipal elections, shows the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia (GDDG) enjoying strongest public support with 23% of respondents identifying it as “the party closest” to them, compared to the United National Movement’s (UNM) 9%.

The survey, released on July 27, was fielded by the Caucasus Resource Research Centers (CRRC) for NDI between June 18 and July 9 with the financial assistance of the UK Aid. The poll was conducted through nationwide (excluding occupied territories) face-to-face interviews with 2,261 respondents and has a margin of error plus, minus 2.2%.



According to the survey, 13% of respondents, either refused to answer or said they did not know which party was closest to them. 37% of respondents indicated “no party” to the question.



The Alliance of Patriots and the European Georgia, party launched this year by former UNM members, received 4% each, followed by the Labor Party with 3%. 7% of respondents named other parties.



In NDI/CRRC’s April opinion poll, the ruling party was named by 29% as the party closest to them, followed by UNM – 10%; Alliance of Patriots – 4%; and Labor Party – 3%. 4% of respondents did not know which party was closest to them and 38% indicated “no party” to the question. 8% named other parties.



62% of 2,261 respondents surveyed (68 percent among younger Georgians) said they are undecided about how they would vote if municipal elections were held tomorrow.



“This large number of undecided voters presents both a challenge and opportunity for parties. With weeks until the elections, they have plenty of work to do to inspire and motivate citizens, offer relevant policies, and demonstrate meaningful contrast with their opponents,” said Laura Thornton, NDI senior director.



57% of respondents said they would vote in the municipal elections.



Asked which party they would vote for if municipal elections were held tomorrow, 35% of likely voters responded “don’t know”; 15% refused to answer, and 5% responded “no party.”



GDDG had 27% support among the likely voters, followed by the United National Movement (UNM) – 8% and the European Georgia – 4%. 7% of likely voters named other parties.



Asked on Tbilisi mayoral race, 37% of likely voters said GDDG’s Kakha Kaladze would be their first choice as the mayor of the capital city, followed by independent candidate Aleko Elisashvili with 22%, UNM’s Zaal Udumashvili with 16%; European Georgia’s Elene Khostaria with 5% and a Labor Party candidate with 2%.



8% were undecided; 3% said they would vote for none of the candidates and 5% refused to answer.



Among the whole sample of respondents, the following figures were reported: Kakha Kaladze with 30%; Aleko Elisashvili with 19%, Zaal Udumashvili with 18%; Elene Khostaria with 5% and a Labor Party candidate with 3%.



Television remained the main source of information about parties and candidates for 73% of respondents, followed by internet – 19%. 34% of respondents said they trust Rustavi 2 TV’s coverage of politics and current events for accurate information on politics and current affairs, followed by Imedi TV’s 32%. The Georgian Public Broadcaster enjoys 3% trust.