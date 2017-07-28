About Civil.ge
Fire at Rustavi 2 TV Building Contained
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 27 Jul.'17 / 04:39

Fire at one of the buildings of the Rustavi 2 TV, one of Georgia’s most-watched television channels, was put out shortly after it broke out.

Nodar Meladze, Head of the TV’s News Department, said the fire flared up in the storage room for TV decorations shortly before midnight.

Meladze added that the Rustavi 2 TV was forced to broadcast from outside of the building since, in his words, the clipping rooms for Rustavi 2 TV’s news and other political programs are located immediately above the storage room.

Firefighters from several districts of Tbilisi were involved in fighting the blaze.

“The fire has not spread to the studios,” one of the firefighters told the Rustavi 2 TV reporter, adding that only 25-30 square meters were burnt in the entrance area of the storage room; including part of TV program decorations.
