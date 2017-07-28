About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:54 - 28 Jul.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at 7%
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 26 Jul.'17 / 17:02

The key refinancing rate will remain unchanged at 7%, the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) said in its statement on July 26.

According to NBG, in the second quarter of 2017, “the hike of inflation is in line with existing forecasts,” according to which, “due to one-off supply side pressures, the inflation will remain above the target rate for the current year.”

“In June, the annual inflation rate has increased, reaching 7.1%,” the regulator said, adding that the price increase on Tobacco products and fuel has accounted for 2.6 percentage points increase.

NBG however, added that the inflation rate increase “is temporary,” and that it “will experience decline in the second half of 2017, and due to the expiration of one-off factors, will get close to its target rate at the beginning of next year.”

“Therefore, there is no need for further tightening of monetary policy. In the absence of additional shocks, it is expected that the key rate will gradually return to its neutral level in the medium term,” the National Bank also said.

“The National Bank of Georgia will monitor the developments in the economy and financial markets and will use all available instruments at its disposal to ensure the price stability,” the regulator added.

NBG started tightening its monetary policy from February 2015 pushing the key refinancing rate from 4% in February up to 8% by the end of the year. The rate remained unchanged at 8% in the first three months of 2016 but went through gradual easing beginning from April and remained unchanged at 6.5% until January, 2017. The National Bank of Georgia increased the key rate to 6.75% on January 25 and to 7% on May 2.

The next meeting of NBG’s monetary policy committee has been scheduled for September 6, 2017.
Latest News
28 Jul.'17 17:54
Georgian Schools to be Abolished in S.Ossetia
Eight schools in the region’s ethnic Georgian populated areas will be transferred to Russian schooling.
28 Jul.'17 16:52
Police Investigating Cause of Fire at Rustavi 2 TV Building
Fire at one of Georgia’s most-watched television channels was put out shortly after it broke out.
28 Jul.'17 14:16
Political Ratings in NDI-Commissioned Poll
GDDG ‘closest’ for 23% respondents; UNM for 9%; European Georgia and Alliance of Patriots for 4% each.
28 Jul.'17 11:54
Mogherini: ‘Lack of Consensus and Inclusiveness’ over Latest Constitutional Changes
EU foreign policy chief responded to the June 27 statement of Georgian civil society organizations.
27 Jul.'17 18:04
Parliament Overrides Presidential Vetoes on Self-Government, Election Codes
President Giorgi Margvelashvili vetoed the three bills on July 21.
27 Jul.'17 16:06
Petro Poroshenko revokes Mikheil Saakashvili’s Ukrainian Citizenship
Saakashvili says Poroshenko colluded with Ivanishvili, has acted out of fear of the political opposition.
27 Jul.'17 15:02
The Weekly Tripwire – Issue 4
Poroshenko visits ABL – UK slams Russia for HR in occupied regions – Their “true identity” revealed to Gali residents – Sokhumi blames “non-state” Russian media slander – Tskhinvali clears way to join Russian troops – Medoev heartened by “Malorossiya”
27 Jul.'17 10:32
Sokhumi Parliament Gives Green Light to ‘Joint Information-Coordination Center’
The region’s assembly ratifies the agreement that will allow Russian police officers work in Abkhazia.
27 Jul.'17 04:39
Fire at Rustavi 2 TV Building Contained
No casualties were reported; cause of fire is unknown.
27 Jul.'17 02:50
NDI-Commissioned Public Opinion Survey
Support for EU membership 77%, for NATO membership 66%.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
103