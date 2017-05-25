Turkish Citizen Sent to Pre-Extradition Detention over Alleged Links to Terrorist Organization

On May 25, the Tbilisi City Court upheld the prosecution’s motion and sentenced Turkish citizen Mustafa Emre Çabuk, who is one of the managers of Private Demirel College in Tbilisi, to three-month pre-extradition detention.

The Tbilisi City Court said that Mustafa Emre Çabuk, who is wanted by Turkey, has been charged with alleged links to one of the terrorist organizations.

Soso Baratashvili, his defense lawyer, noted that Mustafa Emre Çabuk was detained on May 24 upon the request of the Turkish side allegedly for having links to Fethullah Gülen-associated FETÖ terrorist organization, as classified by Turkey. The Turkish citizen denies the charges.

Soso Baratashvili told Civil.ge that the court ruling would be appealed to the Court of Appeals, adding that he would also apply to the Georgian Public Defender and international organizations.

Georgian Education Minister Aleksandre Jejelava also commented on the issue, saying that the detention of the college manager would not hamper the learning process.

Private Demirel College has been functioning in Tbilisi since 1993.