About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:41 - 25 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
PM: Holding NATO PA Session in Tbilisi ‘Extremely Important’
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 25 May.'17 / 14:46

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that holding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session in Tbilisi “is extremely important.”  

“It is very important that such a high level meeting will be held in a non-NATO member state. A declaration supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration will be adopted and we believe that holding such events in Georgia is extremely important for reiterating support to Georgia’s foreign political course,” PM Kvirikashvili said at the government’s session on May 25.

Parliament’s Defense and Security Committee Chair Irakli Sesiashvili, who also leads the Georgian Parliament’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, also commented on the issue.

“The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has held its sessions in non-member states only four times in its history and Georgia will be the first country since 2002 to host the session. During the following four days Tbilisi, along with Brussels, will become NATO’s political center that is a clear recognition of our country’s democracy, progress, development, success,” Sesiashvili said at a special press briefing on May 25.

He also said that about 600 delegates, among them lawmakers from 28 member states, observers from 20 non-member, associate and partner states will arrive in Georgia for the NATO PA session. As part of the visit, lawmakers from the NATO member states will visit South Ossetian administrative boundary line.      

President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze will address the session on May 29.

 
Latest News
25 May.'17 19:41
Turkish Citizen Sent to Pre-Extradition Detention over Alleged Links to Terrorist Organization
Manager of Private Demirel College has been charged with alleged links to terrorist organization. 
25 May.'17 18:04
U.S. State Department Delegation Holds Meetings in Georgia
The U.S. delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, Bridget Brink met with officials, opposition.
25 May.'17 14:46
PM: Holding NATO PA Session in Tbilisi ‘Extremely Important’
The NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session will be held in Tbilisi on May 26-29.
25 May.'17 11:43
European Parliament Delegation Visits Georgia
Members of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs held talks with President, FM.
24 May.'17 04:42
Controversy over Moscow’s New Sokhumi-based Law Enforcement Center Continues
The “Information-Coordination Center of Internal Affairs Agencies” stirred public debate in Abkhazia.
24 May.'17 02:59
Kremlin Appoints New Envoy to Tskhinvali
Maj.Gen. Marat Kulakhmetov served as the commander of Russia’s peacekeeping forces in Tskhinvali Region.
24 May.'17 01:58
Turkish PM Meets Georgian Officials in Tbilisi
Georgian, Turkish ministers held the second High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
23 May.'17 23:14
Georgia Hosts Trilateral Defense Ministerial
Georgian, Azerbaijani, Turkish ministers discuss cooperation, security measures for regional projects.
23 May.'17 17:32
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Visits Georgia
Zakir Hasanov met Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria, discussed bilateral, trilateral defense relations.
23 May.'17 16:09
German Citizen Detained in Abkhazia
Russian FSB officers detained German citizen for “illegal border crossing.”

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
2