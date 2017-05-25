PM: Holding NATO PA Session in Tbilisi ‘Extremely Important’

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that holding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session in Tbilisi “is extremely important.”

“It is very important that such a high level meeting will be held in a non-NATO member state. A declaration supporting Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration will be adopted and we believe that holding such events in Georgia is extremely important for reiterating support to Georgia’s foreign political course,” PM Kvirikashvili said at the government’s session on May 25.

Parliament’s Defense and Security Committee Chair Irakli Sesiashvili, who also leads the Georgian Parliament’s delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, also commented on the issue.

“The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has held its sessions in non-member states only four times in its history and Georgia will be the first country since 2002 to host the session. During the following four days Tbilisi, along with Brussels, will become NATO’s political center that is a clear recognition of our country’s democracy, progress, development, success,” Sesiashvili said at a special press briefing on May 25.

He also said that about 600 delegates, among them lawmakers from 28 member states, observers from 20 non-member, associate and partner states will arrive in Georgia for the NATO PA session. As part of the visit, lawmakers from the NATO member states will visit South Ossetian administrative boundary line.

President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze will address the session on May 29.