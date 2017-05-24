Kremlin Appoints New Envoy to Tskhinvali Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 24 May.'17 / 02:59



Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Marat Kulakhmetov, Russian commander of the Joint Peacekeeping Forces (JPKF) in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia in 2004-2008, as Moscow’s new diplomatic envoy to the region.



Vladimir Putin issued a presidential ordinance on May 23, appointing Kulakhmetov “the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of South Ossetia.”



Before taking up the commander’s position in 2004, Marat Kulakhmetov led the 19th Division of the Russian armed forces deployed in Russia’s North Ossetian Republic.



From 2011, Kulakhmetov served as an advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.



Kulakhmetov will replace Elbrus Kargiev who served on the post since 2008, when Russia recognized the region’s independence. Tweet