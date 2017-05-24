About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 04:42 - 24 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgia Hosts Trilateral Defense Ministerial
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 23 May.'17 / 23:14

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey held the fifth trilateral meeting in the Georgian city of Batumi on May 23 and discussed, among other issues, joint military exercises and security measures for regional economic projects.

During the joint press briefing after the trilateral meeting, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria praised cooperation between the three parties, and said they had made plans for the “future widening of the trilateral cooperation format.” He also announced joint exercises of the three nations’ special operation forces to be held in two weeks, as well as a joint computer-assisted staff-level exercises in September.

According to Izoria, this military cooperation between the three nations is very important for their security and the implementation of their “ambitious economic projects.”

Izoria also said that the ministers “clearly expressed [their] position regarding protection of the principle of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia,” adding that “the policy of non-recognition of the occupied territories will be firmly supported in the international formats in the future as well.”

The summit participants spoke on the first meeting of the three nations’ general staff heads, to be held in Georgia in the fall of 2017. They also agreed that Georgia will continue offering courses for the Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen in the Sachkhere Mountain Training School.

The meeting was finalized by signing the three ministers’ common statement, which, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry, emphasizes that the trilateral summit format is a successful mechanism for regional cooperation and that the three countries will continue their involvement in securing peace and stability regionally and internationally.

Levan Izoria and Fikri Işık held a separate meeting as well, with Izoria thanking his Turkish counterpart for the country’s consistent support to Georgia’s NATO bid.
Latest News
24 May.'17 04:42
Controversy over Moscow’s New Sokhumi-based Law Enforcement Center Continues
The “Information-Coordination Center of Internal Affairs Agencies” stirred public debate in Abkhazia.
24 May.'17 02:59
Kremlin Appoints New Envoy to Tskhinvali
Marat Kulakhmetov served as the commander of Russia’s peacekeeping forces in Tskhinvali Region.
24 May.'17 01:58
Turkish PM Meets Georgian Officials in Tbilisi
Georgian, Turkish ministers held the second High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.
23 May.'17 23:14
Georgia Hosts Trilateral Defense Ministerial
Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish ministers discuss military cooperation, regional economic projects.
23 May.'17 17:32
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Visits Georgia
Zakir Hasanov met Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria, discussed bilateral, trilateral defense relations.
23 May.'17 16:09
German Citizen Detained in Abkhazia
Russian FSB officers detained German citizen for “illegal border crossing.”
23 May.'17 14:54
Georgian Leaders Condemn Manchester Attack
President, Prime Minister, Parliamentary Chairman issued statements following the terrorist act.
23 May.'17 12:52
Republicans, Free Democrats Mull Unification for Municipal Election
Free Democrats garnered 4.63%, while Republicans obtained 1.55% in 2016 parliamentary polls.
22 May.'17 17:11
Prosecutors Close Case against ECHR Judge’s Brother
Nona Tsotsoria said the investigation was related to her work at the European Court of Human Rights.
22 May.'17 13:59
Moscow to Establish New Law Enforcement Agency in Abkhazia
Russia signed with Sokhumi an agreement on establishing the Joint Information-Coordination Center.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
14