Azerbaijani Defense Minister Visits Georgia

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Zakir Hasanov, who is paying an official visit to Tbilisi, met with his Georgian counterpart, Levan Izoria, on May 22.



According to the Georgian Defense Ministry, the sides emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation, including the joint military exercises, as well as the importance of supporting territorial integrity. The two defense ministers spoke on the forthcoming Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish defense ministerial as well, scheduled for May 23 in Batumi.



The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in its press release of the meeting, that the sides exchanged views “on the prospective areas of cooperation in the military sphere, in the fields of military medicine and military education, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.”



Speaking on Azerbaijani-Georgian relations at a press briefing after the meeting, Levan Izoria said that the two countries “are linked by strategic cooperation” and that “it is important to further strengthen these relations in bilateral and trilateral formats, for ensuring peace and security in our region and for implementing the strategic projects planned by our countries.”



Izoria spoke on the defense ministerial as well, saying “the dynamics of this cooperation is extremely positive and growing.” “This year we will hold joint exercises. In about two weeks’ time, the special operation forces of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey will hold joint exercises. In September, we will hold computer-assisted staff-level exercises,” Izoria added.



“We have expanded the format of our bilateral cooperation in various spheres … we will continue to promote further strengthening of strategic cooperation between our countries,” he also said.



As part of his visit to Georgia, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili. As reported by the Georgian Government’s press service, besides overall military cooperation between the two countries, Kvirikashvili and Hasanov also discussed development of the trilateral defense cooperation format of Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey for the purpose of protecting the strategic energy transit infrastructure in the region.