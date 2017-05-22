About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:11 - 22 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Prosecutors Close Case against ECHR Judge’s Brother
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 22 May.'17 / 17:11

On May 20, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia closed the criminal case against the brother of Nona Tsotsoria, judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Georgia, saying the handgun, seized in the house of Otar Tsotsoria two days earlier, “is hand-made, but not suitable for firing.”

The prosecutors launched investigation under Article 236 on illegal purchase and possession of firearms (punishable with imprisonment for up to four years) and seized two hunting rifles, a revolver and bullets following a four-hour long search in the flat of Otar Tsotsoria on May 18. Nona Tsotsoria, who sits at court chambers on all Georgia-related cases, posted a brief note on Facebook a day later, saying the police investigation was related to her work at the European Court of Human Rights.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced on May 20 that the forensic examination of the revolver and 227 cartridges, seized in the flat of Otar Tsotsoria, revealed that the revolver “is hand-made, but not suitable for firing” and does not belong to the firearms category, while the cartridges “belong to the ammunition category and are suitable for firing.”

The Prosecutor’s Office then said that Otar Tsotsoria and his family members, including his wife, sister-in-law and mother-in-law were interrogated and that the investigation determined on the basis of their testimonies that the seized items belonged to the father-in-law of Otar Tsotsoria, who passed away on May 11, 2017. 

The Office added that the investigation was closed based on the prosecutor’s resolution of May 20, 2017 “because of the death of the person who was to be charged by the prosecutors.”

Levan Maskharashvili, Otar Tsotsoria’s lawyer said on May 20 that the manner in which the investigation determined the ownership of the seized revolver “is unclear.” “Otar Tsotsoria and his wife do not know how the gun appeared in their flat or whom it belonged to … Otar Tsotsoria gave his testimony yesterday  in my presence, where he clarified that he did not know of its existence and confirmed that he first saw the gun during the police search [on May 18],” Maskharashvili stated.
Latest News
22 May.'17 17:11
Prosecutors Close Case against ECHR Judge’s Brother
Nona Tsotsoria said the investigation was related to her work at the European Court of Human Rights.
22 May.'17 13:59
Moscow to Establish New Law Enforcement Agency in Abkhazia
Russia signed with Sokhumi an agreement on establishing the Joint Information-Coordination Center.
22 May.'17 10:33
Mattis: U.S. ‘Ready’ to Assist Georgian Defense Reforms
U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis sent a letter to Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria.
20 May.'17 01:59
EU Special Representative Meets Deputy Foreign Minister, Reiterates Support to Georgia
Herbert Salber’s comments during his Tskhinvali visit caused indignation across Georgian political spectrum.
19 May.'17 23:59
ECHR Judge Accuses Police of ‘Work-related’ House Search
Opposition denounced the search, saying it’s ‘pressure’ over the court’s ongoing Georgia-related cases.
19 May.'17 17:49
Georgia Presents Ratification Instruments for Istanbul Convention
The convention on preventing and combating violence against women was adopted in 2011.
19 May.'17 17:05
New Governor of Kvemo Kartli Region Appointed
PM Kvirikashvili appointed Grigol Nemsadze as the governor of Kvemo Kartli region in eastern Georgia.
19 May.'17 11:37
PM Kvirikashvili: Free Trade with China Opens ‘New Door’ for Georgia
Georgian and Chinese Economy Ministers signed the free trade agreement on May 13.
18 May.'17 13:26
Georgian Politicians Express Fury over EU Representative’s Remarks
Herbert Salber’s comments made during his Tskhinvali visit cause ire across Georgian political spectrum
18 May.'17 03:46
Activists Mark Anti-Homophobia Day, Church Marches for ‘Family Purity’
In 2013, LGBT rights activists were attacked by anti-gay demonstrators, led by Orthodox clerics.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
6