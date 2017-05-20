About Civil.ge
PM Kvirikashvili: Free Trade with China Opens ‘New Door’ for Georgia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 19 May.'17 / 11:37

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said the free trade agreement with China opens “a new door” for the country’s export potential and the development of export-oriented production.

“Georgia is gradually reclaiming its geostrategic function, which the country enjoyed historically,” PM Kvirikashvili stated at the government session on May 18.

Calling the agreement “important,” the Prime Minister stated that the document will open up “very interesting opportunities for attracting investments to Georgia.”

“We have free trade agreements with our neighboring countries; we also have strategically important free trade agreement with the European Union, which makes Georgia an attractive country for Chinese investments,” he noted.

PM Kvirikashvili added that the free trade agreement “will be extremely important for creating new jobs, attracting new investments, developing export-oriented industries, the main strategic direction for Georgia.”
 
Georgia’s Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia and China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan signed the free trade agreement on May 13.
