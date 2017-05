New Governor of Kvemo Kartli Region Appointed

On May 18, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili appointed Grigol Nemsadze as the new governor of Kvemo Kartli region in eastern Georgia.



Grigol Nemsadze, who was the operations director at Joint Stock Company Evex before appointment, has replaced Paata Khizanashvili, who served as the Kvemo Kartli governor since December, 2014.



Unlike heads of municipalities (Gamgebeli), who are directly elected since 2014, provincial governors are appointed by prime minister.