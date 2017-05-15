About Civil.ge
Last updated: 18:05 - 15 May.'17
Georgia’s State Audit Office Chairman Assaulted
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 15 May.'17 / 18:05

Chairperson of the State Audit Office Lasha Tordia accused Otar Partskhaladze, former chief prosecutor, of physically assaulting him late on May 12 in downtown Tbilisi, saying that it was “a reprisal” against him.

“My goal is to disclose Otar Partskhaladze’s involvement in corruption,” Tordia told reporters on May 15 after undergoing medical treatment.

The State Audit Office is currently investigating the case, in which the former chief prosecutor features in connection with land plots purchase from the Tbilisi Mayor’s Office. 

“His [Partskhaladze’s] demands were met completely and these land plots were transferred to him,” Lasha Tordia said, adding that Partskhaladze paid no money in exchange, according to the audit conclusion that will be released by the State Audit Office.

“Thus, we will disclose the entire scheme,” Tordia told reporters.

A day after the incident, Otar Partskhaladze released a letter claiming that the conflict was initiated by Lasha Tordia, who allegedly was heavily drunk. Partskhaladze urged the prosecutor’s office to immediately launch an investigation into the allegations raised by the head of the State Audit Office.

“My dignity has been maligned, my constitutional rights have been violated, including the presumption of innocence; so, I will apply all legal means to restore my violated rights and make the general auditor apologize publicly for slander,” Partskhaladze said in his letter.

The investigation has been launched under article 126 of the criminal code of Georgia, involving beating or other type of violence that has resulted into physical suffering.
