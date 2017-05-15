Former Georgian Serviceman Killed Fighting for Ukraine

A Georgian citizen fighting on the Ukrainian side in the east of the country was killed in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian and Georgian media sources reported.



44-year-old Davit Sikharulidze, who fought under the Aidar Battalion, died close to the village of Novolugansk on May 11.



The Georgian Ministry of Defense expressed condolences over the death and said in a statement that Davit Sikharulidze served at the Krtsanisi National Training Center from 2010 to 2014, before voluntarily leaving for Ukraine.