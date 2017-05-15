About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:05 - 15 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvili to Head World Tourism Organization
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 14 May.'17 / 18:34

On May 12, the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) endorsed Zurab Pololikashvili, Georgia’s Ambassador to Spain and permanent representative to UNWTO, for the position of the organization’s Secretary General for the period of 2018-2021.

The recommendation of the UNWTO Executive Council will be submitted for ratification to the upcoming 22nd UNWTO General Assembly to be held on September 11-16 in Chengdu, China.

Zurab Pololikashvili worked for Georgia’s TBC Bank before becoming Deputy Foreign Minister in 2005; a year later he was appointed as Georgia’s ambassador to Spain and worked there before becoming the Economy Minister in 2009. Pololikashvili served as the Economy Minister until 2010 and was reappointed to the ambassadorial position to Spain in 2012.

UNWTO is the United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. The organization’s membership includes 157 countries, six Associate Members and 500 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities.
Latest News
15 May.'17 18:05
Georgia’s State Audit Office Chairman Assaulted
Lasha Tordia and former chief prosecutor Otar Partskhaladze traded accusations over the incident.
15 May.'17 16:39
Russia Approves Pension Payments for Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia
Moscow continues “co-financing” Tskhinvali and Sokhumi authorities’ expenditures.
15 May.'17 13:44
Sokhumi Fills Last Parliamentary Seat
Repeat election was held in one single-mandate constituency in Gudauta, west of Sokhumi.
15 May.'17 12:59
EPP ‘Concerned’ over Constitutional Reform Plans
EPP delegation, led by European People’s Party Vice President Paulo Rangel, visited Tbilisi on May 10-11.
14 May.'17 18:34
Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvili to Head World Tourism Organization
The final decision will be taken at the organization’s General Assembly on September 11-16.
14 May.'17 18:14
Georgia, China Seal Free Trade Agreement
China was the 4th largest trading partner for Georgia in 2016 with trade turnover at USD 717 million.
13 May.'17 22:27
Former Georgian Serviceman Killed Fighting for Ukraine
44-year-old Davit Sikharulidze, who fought under the Aidar Battalion, left the Georgian military in 2014.
13 May.'17 15:50
Georgian Prime Minister Holds Talks in Tallinn
Giorgi Kvirikashvili met PM Jüri Ratas, President Kersti Kaljulaid, Parliamentary Chairman Eiki Nestor.
11 May.'17 18:18
CSOs Criticize Constitution Draft, Address the Venice Commission
ISFED, TI, GYLA and OSGF issued a joint statement on the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission.
11 May.'17 15:36
President Criticizes Planned National Security Council Abolishment
President Margvelashvili highlights NSC’s importance, speaks of personal political attacks.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
60