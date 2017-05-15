Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvili to Head World Tourism Organization

On May 12, the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) endorsed Zurab Pololikashvili, Georgia’s Ambassador to Spain and permanent representative to UNWTO, for the position of the organization’s Secretary General for the period of 2018-2021.



The recommendation of the UNWTO Executive Council will be submitted for ratification to the upcoming 22nd UNWTO General Assembly to be held on September 11-16 in Chengdu, China.

Zurab Pololikashvili worked for Georgia’s TBC Bank before becoming Deputy Foreign Minister in 2005; a year later he was appointed as Georgia’s ambassador to Spain and worked there before becoming the Economy Minister in 2009. Pololikashvili served as the Economy Minister until 2010 and was reappointed to the ambassadorial position to Spain in 2012.



UNWTO is the United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. The organization’s membership includes 157 countries, six Associate Members and 500 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities.