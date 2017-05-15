About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 18:05 - 15 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgia, China Seal Free Trade Agreement
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 14 May.'17 / 18:14

On May 13, Georgia’s Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia and China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan signed the free trade agreement to expand bilateral trade in goods and services.

“Georgia has a steadily growing export to China. We see a great potential in concluding free trade agreements with big economies such as China, as we believe that Georgia should become the most convenient, comfortable and attractive platform for trade between big economies,” Gakharia noted.

“Today is a very important and special day for Georgia in terms of developing international investments, trade and people-to-people relations. This is an agreement that elevates Georgian-Chinese relations to a whole new level,” Finance Minister Dimitri Kumsishvili, who accompanied Gakharia, stated.

Once the agreement takes effect (tentatively at the end of 2017 or early 2018), Georgia will apply no tariffs on 96.5 percent of products from China immediately, while 90.9 percent of Chinese imports from Georgia will be exempted from tariffs immediately and another three percent will be exempted from tariffs within five years, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two countries launched the free trade agreement negotiations in December 2015 and successfully completed it in October 2016, sealing Beijing’s first-ever free trade agreement in the Eurasian region.

China was the fourth largest trading partner for Georgia in 2016. According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, Georgia’s trade turnover with China stood at USD 717 million in 2016 with exports increasing by 30% y/y to USD 170 million and imports down by 7% y/y to USD 547 million in 2016.
Latest News
15 May.'17 18:05
Georgia’s State Audit Office Chairman Assaulted
Lasha Tordia and former chief prosecutor Otar Partskhaladze traded accusations over the incident.
15 May.'17 16:39
Russia Approves Pension Payments for Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia
Moscow continues “co-financing” Tskhinvali and Sokhumi authorities’ expenditures.
15 May.'17 13:44
Sokhumi Fills Last Parliamentary Seat
Repeat election was held in one single-mandate constituency in Gudauta, west of Sokhumi.
15 May.'17 12:59
EPP ‘Concerned’ over Constitutional Reform Plans
EPP delegation, led by European People’s Party Vice President Paulo Rangel, visited Tbilisi on May 10-11.
14 May.'17 18:34
Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvili to Head World Tourism Organization
The final decision will be taken at the organization’s General Assembly on September 11-16.
14 May.'17 18:14
Georgia, China Seal Free Trade Agreement
China was the 4th largest trading partner for Georgia in 2016 with trade turnover at USD 717 million.
13 May.'17 22:27
Former Georgian Serviceman Killed Fighting for Ukraine
44-year-old Davit Sikharulidze, who fought under the Aidar Battalion, left the Georgian military in 2014.
13 May.'17 15:50
Georgian Prime Minister Holds Talks in Tallinn
Giorgi Kvirikashvili met PM Jüri Ratas, President Kersti Kaljulaid, Parliamentary Chairman Eiki Nestor.
11 May.'17 18:18
CSOs Criticize Constitution Draft, Address the Venice Commission
ISFED, TI, GYLA and OSGF issued a joint statement on the work of the Constitutional Reform Commission.
11 May.'17 15:36
President Criticizes Planned National Security Council Abolishment
President Margvelashvili highlights NSC’s importance, speaks of personal political attacks.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
61