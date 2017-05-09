About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 22:19 - 9 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
United States, Georgia Sign General Security of Information Agreement
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 9 May.'17 / 22:19

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili signed a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) on May 9 at the Department of State.

“The agreement represents a major milestone in security cooperation between the United States and Georgia,” the Department of State said after the signing ceremony.

“The GSOIA establishes a legal foundation for bilateral intelligence sharing and will strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between the United States and Georgia,” it also stated.

The agreement will also enhance the Georgian military’s interoperability with the armed services of NATO member states, support Georgia’s efforts to transform its military and pave the way for future security agreements between the United States and Georgia, the Department of State added.

Following the signing ceremony, Secretary Tillerson and Prime Minister Kvirikashvili held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, “noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.”

“During the meeting, we spoke in detail on important issues of deeper economic, defense, and security cooperation, as well as the support of the United States to Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration," PM Kvirikashvili noted after the meeting.

According to the Department of State, Secretary Tillerson thanked the Prime Minister for Georgia’s contributions to global security and “commended the significant reform progress the country has made since independence.”

He also “reaffirmed U.S. support for continued progress toward Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration” and reiterated “the steadfast commitment of the United States to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

PM Kvirikashvili and Secretary Tillerson “agreed to continue efforts to ensure Georgia’s security and prosperity.”
Latest News
09 May.'17 22:19
United States, Georgia Sign General Security of Information Agreement
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili is on his three-day official visit to Washington D.C.
09 May.'17 12:53
PM Kvirikashvili Meets Donald Trump, Mike Pence
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili is paying an official visit to Washington D.C.
08 May.'17 16:25
Two More Parties Demand Plebiscite over Constitution Amendments
Republicans and Free Democrats issued statements in support of European Georgia’s door-to-door campaign.
08 May.'17 13:48
Georgian CSOs Call for ‘Fair’ Vote Distribution
Eighty-five civil society organizations issued a joint appeal to the Parliament of Georgia.
08 May.'17 11:04
Red Cross to Identify Remains from Georgia’s Wars
249 remains discovered in 2010-2016, 150 more are planned to be found by the Red Cross.
08 May.'17 10:19
Georgian Officials Congratulate Emmanuel Macron on Election Victory
President Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili congratulated Macron in late night Twitter posts.
06 May.'17 16:27
Commissioner Johannes Hahn visits Georgia
"Concrete projects" discussed amid re-enforced EU support.
06 May.'17 02:48
Russia Slams CoE CMD Decision on Georgia
Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers issued the decision on the Conflict in Georgia on May 3.
05 May.'17 19:30
PM Kvirikashvili Announces United States Visit
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit the United States on May 8-10.
05 May.'17 18:05
Nationwide Discussions on Constitution Launched
President Margvelashvili, ruling party strike a deal on constitution reform discussions.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
79