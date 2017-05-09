United States, Georgia Sign General Security of Information Agreement

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili signed a General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) on May 9 at the Department of State.



“The agreement represents a major milestone in security cooperation between the United States and Georgia,” the Department of State said after the signing ceremony.



“The GSOIA establishes a legal foundation for bilateral intelligence sharing and will strengthen counterterrorism cooperation between the United States and Georgia,” it also stated.



The agreement will also enhance the Georgian military’s interoperability with the armed services of NATO member states, support Georgia’s efforts to transform its military and pave the way for future security agreements between the United States and Georgia, the Department of State added.

This morning, Secretary Tillerson and Georgian Prime Minister @KvirikashviliGi signed US-#Georgia General Security of Information Agreement. pic.twitter.com/TRyyNp5pj8 — Department of State (@StateDept) May 9, 2017

Following the signing ceremony, Secretary Tillerson and Prime Minister Kvirikashvili held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries, “noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.”



“During the meeting, we spoke in detail on important issues of deeper economic, defense, and security cooperation, as well as the support of the United States to Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration," PM Kvirikashvili noted after the meeting.



According to the Department of State, Secretary Tillerson thanked the Prime Minister for Georgia’s contributions to global security and “commended the significant reform progress the country has made since independence.”



He also “reaffirmed U.S. support for continued progress toward Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration” and reiterated “the steadfast commitment of the United States to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”



PM Kvirikashvili and Secretary Tillerson “agreed to continue efforts to ensure Georgia’s security and prosperity.”