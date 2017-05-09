About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 12:53 - 9 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
PM Kvirikashvili Meets Donald Trump, Mike Pence
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 9 May.'17 / 12:53

On May 8, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili met President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as part of his three-day official visit to the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence was the first to meet PM Kvirikashvili. The White House reported after the meeting that the two leaders “affirmed the strength of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership that has continued to grow stronger for 25 years and emphasized the importance of Georgia’s significant contributions to global security.”

“In particular, the Vice President expressed his deep gratitude for the sacrifices of the Georgian people to include 31 Georgian service members who have given their lives fighting alongside NATO forces in Afghanistan,” the White House said.

The Vice President also reiterated the Administration’s “steadfast commitment” to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, praised the Prime Minister’s leadership on political and economic reforms and reaffirmed U.S. support for “Georgia’s decision to pursue integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions, including NATO.” “The leaders also pledged to explore ways to continue to enhance their economic and trade relations,” the White House also reported.

Following the meeting with Mike Pence, PM Kvirikashvili had a brief encounter with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. “Honored to welcome Georgia Prime Minister, Giorgi Kvirikashvili to the White House today with Vice President Mike Pence,” Trump tweeted. 

PM Kvirikashvili’s press office said in its press release of the meeting that the President stressed Georgia’s role “as an important ally and a strategic partner” of the United States. The press release reported that the two spoke on the current and future plans for bilateral relations, and that President Trump expressed the Washington D.C.’s full support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili invited President Trump to Georgia.

“We had a lengthy discussion with Vice President Mike Pence, where we summed up our relations in the last 25 years and spoke on the future 25 years. We received strong assurances from the United States on deepening our partnership in all areas. This was a very positive meeting: we spoke on a range of issues – cooperation in the fields of defense, security, culture, development of democratic institutions and deepening of economic relations,” Kvirikashvili told the journalists after his White House visit.

“We received clear messages from President Donald Trump on the support to Georgia. Overall, we believe that these meetings are extremely important for Georgia’s future development and stability. The United States as Georgia’s major strategic partner will continue supporting Georgia and these relations will further develop in the future,” he added.

On May 8, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili held meetings with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, as well as with Senate Foreign Relations Europe Subcommittee Chairman Ron Johnson, Senator Christopher Murphy and Senator Jeanne Shaheen. As part of the visit, Kvirikashvili will also meet the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and representatives of Washington D.C.-based think tanks. The Prime Minister will conclude the visit on May 10.

Led by Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the Georgian delegation includes Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Deputy Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor Tedo Japaridze.
Latest News
09 May.'17 12:53
PM Kvirikashvili Meets Donald Trump, Mike Pence
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili is paying an official visit to Washington D.C.
08 May.'17 16:25
Two More Parties Demand Plebiscite over Constitution Amendments
Republicans and Free Democrats issued statements in support of European Georgia’s door-to-door campaign.
08 May.'17 13:48
Georgian CSOs Call for ‘Fair’ Vote Distribution
Eighty-five civil society organizations issued a joint appeal to the Parliament of Georgia.
08 May.'17 11:04
Red Cross to Identify Remains from Georgia’s Wars
249 remains discovered in 2010-2016, 150 more are planned to be found by the Red Cross.
08 May.'17 10:19
Georgian Officials Congratulate Emmanuel Macron on Election Victory
President Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Kvirikashvili congratulated Macron in late night Twitter posts.
06 May.'17 16:27
Commissioner Johannes Hahn visits Georgia
"Concrete projects" discussed amid re-enforced EU support.
06 May.'17 02:48
Russia Slams CoE CMD Decision on Georgia
Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers issued the decision on the Conflict in Georgia on May 3.
05 May.'17 19:30
PM Kvirikashvili Announces United States Visit
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit the United States on May 8-10.
05 May.'17 18:05
Nationwide Discussions on Constitution Launched
President Margvelashvili, ruling party strike a deal on constitution reform discussions.
04 May.'17 17:50
Draft U.S. Budget Bans Aid to Governments Recognizing Abkhazia, S.Ossetia Independence
The document envisions support to territorial integrity of Georgia, seeks to counter Russian influence.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
91