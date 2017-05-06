Russia Unhappy over CoE Decision on Georgia Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 6 May.'17 / 02:48



The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Tbilisi over the May 3 decision of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers on the Conflict in Georgia, saying that the document is “non-consensual” and “surprisingly prejudiced, reaching absurdity in its divergence from reality.”



“The document speaks of the non-existent belonging of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to Georgia, attempts are being made to place responsibility on Russia for Georgia’s conflictive relations with the republics that once were part of it, [as well as] the internal situation in them,” the May 5 statement reads.



“Tbilisi, with the support of its Western patrons,” the MFA went on, “continues to spread the political-propagandistic empty talk on international platforms, the only purpose of which is to “legitimize” the unwillingness of Georgia to normalize relations with its neighbors,” it also said.



“In this situation, one has to think over on continuing the Geneva meetings in their current format,” the MFA stated referring to the Geneva International Discussions.



The Geneva International Discussions, is a multilateral mediation forum co-Chaired by the EU, OSCE and UN, which was created after the 2008 war to address security and humanitarian issues. It involves representatives from Tbilisi and Moscow, as well as Tskhinvali and Sokhumi (both Moscow-backed authorities and the authorities 'in exile' based in Tbilisi) in their individual capacities.