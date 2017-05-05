About Civil.ge
PM Kvirikashvili Announces United States Visit
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 5 May.'17 / 19:30

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will visit the United States on May 8-10, at the invitation of Vice President Mike Pence, Kvirikashvili’s press office reported on May 5.

As part of the official visit, Kvirikashvili will meet Vice President Mike Pence, as well as the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

The Prime Minister will also hold meetings with heads of the Senate committees and representatives of Washington D.C.-based think tanks. 

Led by Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the Georgian delegation will include Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Deputy Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Advisor Tedo Japaridze.
