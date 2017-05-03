About Civil.ge
U.S. Congressmen Express Bipartisan Support to Georgia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 3 May.'17 / 13:19


Letter of Congressmen to President Donald Trump, May 2, 2017. Photo: Georgian MFA

On May 2, a bipartisan group of thirty members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States (U.S.) and Georgia.
 
House Georgia Caucus Chairman Ted Poe (Rep.) and Caucus Co-Chairman Gerald Connolly (Dem.) are among the signatories.

The congressmen reiterated “firm, bipartisan support” to Georgia in the letter, praising it for achieving “substantial progress in both political and economic development” in the last 25 years, and calling the country one of America’s “most reliable and steadfast regional partners.”

“Freedom House has acknowledged Georgia’s largely free and diverse media environment. Transparency International has noted Georgia’s steady improvement in its corruption index. The World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business Report” named Georgia the most improved country in the world over the past twelve years with regard to its free market business environment,” the congressmen stated.

They also said that “Georgia plays a significant role in ensuring global security, namely in the fight against terrorism,” and spoke of the Georgian contribution to operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. 

“This country of less than four million people is one of the largest troop contributors to the international mission in Afghanistan, and Georgian soldiers have been killed in combat. Georgian military spending also exceeds two percent of its GDP, a benchmark that only five NATO member states currently meet,” the congressmen stated.

The letter also calls Georgia “a natural home for U.S. companies that want to do business in the wider Caucasus and Black Sea region,” stressing the country’s business-friendly environment and its growing trade with the United States.

The House of Representatives members emphasized that “Georgia’s accomplishments are even more striking against the backdrop of continued Russian military aggression,” pointing at Russia’s illegal occupation of 20% of Georgian territory since its invasion in 2008, as well as the continued process of creeping annexation and human rights violations, including kidnappings.

The congressmen said that Georgia has been a reliable and strategic partner for more than 25 years and brought up Georgian Parliament’s resolution from December 2016 “affirming the U.S. as the major strategic partner and ally of Georgia,” and the U.S. House of Representatives resolution from September 2016 “expressing [America’s] unwavering support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.”

The congressmen also encouraged the U.S. President to strengthen “strategic relationship” and to send a strong message that the United States “stands with Georgia.” They also asked the President to “continue historical U.S. support for Georgia’s bid to join NATO,” and to “make progress toward negotiations” on a U.S.-Georgia Free Trade Agreement, adding that such agreement “would be beneficial for the U.S., Georgia, and the entire Caucasus and Central Asian region.”

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and the U.S. were established on April 23, 1992.
