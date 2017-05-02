About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 17:39 - 2 May.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Central Bank Increases Key Rate to 7%
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 2 May.'17 / 17:39

The National Bank of Georgia increased its key rate by 25 basis points to 7% “to control the inflation expectations.”

NBG said in a statement on May 2, that “the decision is based on macroeconomic forecasts,” according to which, it expects that this year’s inflation rate “will be above its target, due to the supply side pressures.” NBG however, added that the inflation rate would remain “close to the 3% target” in 2018, as a result of “the expiration of one-off effects.”

“All other things being equal, a further increase in the policy rate is not expected. Along with the expiration of one-off factors affecting inflation, it is expected that the key rate will gradually return to its neutral level in the medium term,” the National Bank said.

“Factors affecting the demand side of the consumer prices are still weak, although economic activity has improved. According to preliminary estimates, economic growth in the first quarter [of 2017] is 5%. Following the economic recovery of [Georgia’s] main trading partners, external demand has surged, significantly increasing the revenues from tourism and exports. Moreover, compared to the previous year, the volume of remittances has grown,” the statement reads.

“The National Bank of Georgia will monitor the developments in the economy and financial markets and will use all available instruments at its disposal to ensure the price stability,” the statement reads.

NBG started tightening its monetary policy from February 2015 pushing the key refinancing rate from 4% in February up to 8% by the end of the year. The rate remained unchanged at 8% in the first three months of 2016 but went through gradual easing beginning from April and remained unchanged at 6.5% until January, 2017. The National Bank of Georgia increased the key rate to 6.75% on January 25 and announced further “gradual” tightening of the monetary policy in the course of the next two quarters.

The next meeting of NBG’s monetary policy committee has been scheduled for June 14, 2017.
Latest News
02 May.'17 17:39
Central Bank Increases Key Rate to 7%
NBG started tightening its monetary policy from February 2015.
02 May.'17 13:18
Georgian MFA: “Small Progress” on Non-Use of Force
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov spoke on the possibility of signing the non-use of force document on April 19.
02 May.'17 11:48
Russia Speaks against Medical Research Center in Georgia
Moscow protests American cooperation with Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.
01 May.'17 12:49
Usupashvili Returns to Politics, Offers Fresh Start
Former parliamentary speaker plans to establish a centrist political party, eyes 2017 municipal election.
29 Apr.'17 11:28
President, Parliamentary Chairman Clash over Constitution Reform
The Constitutional Reform Commission agreed on the draft constitution text on April 22.
28 Apr.'17 14:23
FH: Press Freedom Declines in Georgia
Georgia scores a point lower in Freedom House’s Press Freedom report.
27 Apr.'17 17:56
Foreign Ministers Open German-Georgian Year
Mikheil Janelidze met his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin.
27 Apr.'17 16:14
Georgia, Romania to Boost Trade, Political Ties
Prime Ministers issued a Declaration on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations.
27 Apr.'17 15:42
Two Persons Sent to Pretrial Detention over Batumi Unrest
21 persons were arrested following the March 11-12 unrest in Batumi.
26 Apr.'17 16:36
Tbilisi Concerned over Jerusalem Patriarch’s Abkhazia Statement
Georgian Ambassador to Israel meets Theophilos III, speaks about his meeting with Abkhaz pilgrims.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
36