Georgia, Romania Agree to Boost Trade, Political Ties Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 27 Apr.'17 / 16:14



Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid an official visit to Romania on April 26, where he held talks with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, President Klaus Iohannis, Chamber of Deputies Chairman Liviu Dragnea and Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu. #Georgia-#Romania rltns advance to new strategic level. We both are a window to regions, markets, cultures and that is our role. pic.twitter.com/lfeMHQxJI6 — Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) April 26, 2017 “The genuine partnership that we share encourages us to further upgrade our relations to a strategic level,” the two Prime Ministers said in their



The document, issued on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations of Georgia and Romania, highlights the desire of the countries to expand economic and political relations, as well as their cooperation in international transit and regional security projects.



“Our two countries are close partners historically and politically,” the joint statement stipulates. “Geographically, Georgia and Romania represent a natural bridge between Europe and Asia, as both are linked by the Black Sea.”



According to the document, the countries also agree to “explore the whole potential of cooperation that lies in the fields of transport, energy and security related issues, as well as cultural exchanges.” Georgia and Romania agree to boost their efforts for “developing and multiplying the transportation and energy routes along the Black Sea - Caspian Sea corridor and in relation with the larger neighborhood.”



Romania, as stated in the joint declaration, “acknowledges the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Georgia and that the Association Agreement does not constitute the ultimate goal for its cooperation with the EU,” and pledges to “continue to provide political and practical assistance to Georgia.” For that, Romania will try “to consolidate the role of the Eastern Partnership and to make best use of the policies, programs and projects developed with the EU support for the benefit of its Eastern partners, including Georgia.”



The European Union’s Eastern Partnership initiative came up at the Prime Ministers’



