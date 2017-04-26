About Civil.ge
Tbilisi Concerned over Jerusalem Patriarch’s Abkhazia Statement
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 26 Apr.'17 / 16:36

Georgian Ambassador to Israel Paata Kalandadze met with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III on April 24, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the meeting, the Georgian Ambassador raised the issue of the Jerusalem Patriarch’s April 10 meeting with a group of Abkhaz pilgrims, specifically on the reports of Abkhaz media sources that Theophilos III has reportedly promised the pilgrims to “pray for Abkhazia, its residents and the country’s leadership.” 

According to the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Patriarch responded to Ambassador Kalandadze that he did not attach a political context to the meeting and received the visitors only as Christians who came to the Holy Land to pray. 

This is the second time Theophilos III has met a delegation from Abkhazia. The previous meeting took place last year on April 28 with participation of Abkhaz MP Said Kharazia, who now serves as the deputy chairman of the region’s legislature.
 
Greek-born Theophilos III (Ilias Giannopoulos, b. April 4, 1951) was enthroned as the Jerusalem Patriarch in November 2005.
26 Apr.'17 13:18
South Ossetia Government Resigns
The region’s new leader Anatoly Bibilov will form a new government in two weeks.
26 Apr.'17 12:13
Watchdog Keeps Georgia’s Press Freedom Index Unchanged
Reporters Without Borders ranks Georgia 64th in the table of 180 countries with 27.76 points in the survey.
26 Apr.'17 10:29
Georgia Ratifies Europe’s Energy Community Accession Agreement
The Parliament of Georgia ratified the agreement with 89 MPs voting unanimously in favor.
25 Apr.'17 17:59
Georgian MoD Adopts Strategic Defense Review for 2017-2020
Defense Ministry considers Russia the primary threat, seeks to strengthen defense capabilities.
25 Apr.'17 14:33
Sokhumi Begins Issuing Residence Permits to Ethnic Georgians
Abkhaz authorities introduce new document for non-citizens for the term of five years.
25 Apr.'17 12:17
Georgian, Estonian FMs Discuss Upcoming Brussels EaP Summit
Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser was on his official visit to Tbilisi on April 24.
24 Apr.'17 14:36
Georgia, Iran Mull Railway Connection
PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid a two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on April 22-23.
23 Apr.'17 19:56
Hungary’s Viktor Orban visits Georgia
Hungarian Prime Minister aims to boost economic ties between two countries.
23 Apr.'17 18:02
South Ossetia’s New Leader Inaugurated
Anatoly Bibilov, former head of the local legislature, was inaugurated at a football stadium in Tskhinvali.

