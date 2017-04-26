South Ossetia Government Resigns

Local government in South Ossetia resigned on April 24, two weeks after the presidential polls granting victory to Anatoly Bibilov, former head of the region’s legislature.



Anatoly Bibilov, who was present at the cabinet session, accepted resignation of the government and said that the new cabinet will be formed within two weeks.



Before then, Bibilov stated that the ministers would continue fulfilling their duties.



According to the region’s constitution, the president heads the executive branch, guides foreign and domestic policy, and appoints and dismisses the cabinet ministers.



The region’s government consists of 12 ministries and is led by the government chairman and three deputies.