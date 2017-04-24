Georgia, Iran Mull Railway Connection

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid a two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on April 22-23, where he held talks with President Hassan Rouhani, Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and Majlis Chairman Ali Larijani.



“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes developing ties with Georgia in all fields,” President Rouhani said at his meeting with PM Kvirikashvili. “Iran and Georgia have great potential and capabilities for developing ties in the field of economy, science and culture,” he added.

Thanks to @HassanRouhani for hosting us.We should ensure full use of the existing #trade and #economic opportunities pic.twitter.com/YvLm1w3WRD — Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) April 22, 2017

At the meeting of President Rouhani and PM Kvirikashvili, special emphasis was drawn on the Persian Gulf-Black Sea transport and transit corridor. The Iranian President said on this matter: “today, transit is very important in the region and with regard to connecting Iran’s rail system to Astara (town in northern Iran) and Azerbaijan and good rail and road connection in Georgia, deepening Tehran-Tbilisi ties in this field can make great developments in the region.”



The Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor featured at Kvirikashvili’s meeting with Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri as well. “The most important issue is the issue of North-South corridor and connection of the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea through Iran-Armenia-Georgia or Iran-Azerbaijan-Georgia,” Jahangiri was quoted as saying by Tehran Times.



According to the Vice President, Iran has already expressed it readiness to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea through the North-South Corridor, which would connect Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Iran on its path.

My visit to #Iran has started. Met Vice President Eshaq #Jahangiri.Discussed potential we have in deepening #economic cooperation pic.twitter.com/7zG4pz1INs — Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) April 22, 2017

PM Kvirikashvili’s administration said in its press release of the meeting, that the Iranian side expressed readiness to cooperate with Georgia in the energy sector, including electric power exchange and providing Georgia with Iranian natural gas.



Several memoranda of understanding and agreements were signed by Georgian and Iranian ministries and between private sector representatives, respectively.



As part of his visit to Tehran, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also met with Majlis (Iranian Parliament) Chairman Ali Larijani.



Led by Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, the Georgian delegation included Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, Economy Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Environment Minister Gigla Agulashvili, Agriculture Minister Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Tariel Khechikashvili and the Prime Minister’s Foreign Advisor Tedo Japaridze.



Kvirikashvili’s trip to Iran came three days after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Georgia.