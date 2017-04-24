About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 14:36 - 24 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Trade Unions, Socialist Groups Call for Lifting Tax Increase Restrictions
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 22 Apr.'17 / 19:44

25 organizations including trade unions, academic groups, youth organizations and a political party issued an appeal to the State Constitutional Commission on April 22 requesting revocation of Article 94 of the Constitution, which allows the introduction and the increase of state tax (except for excise tax) only through a referendum.

The Social-Democrats for the Development of Georgia, which has a six-member faction within the Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia parliamentary majority group, is among the signatories of the appeal.

The organizations consider Article 94 as “unacceptable” and urge the members of the State Constitutional Commission to use "the historical opportunity and reject the clause that is directed against the people.” 

“No country in the world has restrictions on raising taxes coded in their constitution,” the document reads. “It is widely agreed that a democratic constitution, the fundamental document of the unity of the state, should not enshrine a particular economic policy; discussions on economic policy and taxation are part of the ongoing political process,” the organizations wrote.

“[The clause] limits the ability of the Parliament to have a comprehensive plan of economic development and to redistribute resources efficiently and justly,” they also added.

The State Constitutional Commission, consisting of 73 members, among them experts and representatives of seven political parties, government agencies and non-governmental organizations, was established on December 15 and was tasked to offer its recommendations by April 30, 2017. The final meeting of the Commission was held on April 22.
Latest News
24 Apr.'17 14:36
Georgia, Iran Mull Railway Connection
PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili paid a two-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on April 22-23.
23 Apr.'17 19:56
Hungary’s Viktor Orban visits Georgia
Hungarian Prime Minister aims to boost economic ties between two countries.
23 Apr.'17 18:02
South Ossetia’s New Leader Inaugurated
Anatoly Bibilov, former head of the local legislature, was inaugurated at a football stadium in Tskhinvali.
23 Apr.'17 16:45
Georgian, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Speak of ‘Common’ EU Integration Agenda
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin traveled to Tbilisi on his first official visit to Georgia.
22 Apr.'17 19:44
Trade Unions, Socialist Groups Call for Lifting Tax Increase Restrictions
25 organizations issued a letter addressed to the Constitutional Reform Commission.
22 Apr.'17 14:48
Georgia in CoE Annual Report on Democracy
The Council of Europe Secretary General’s fourth annual report was released on April 20.
22 Apr.'17 12:13
NGOs Criticize Constitution Draft, Propose Further Debate
NGOs propose final debate, criticizing the draft constitution amendments.
22 Apr.'17 00:26
Opposition Parties Reject Constitution Changes, Boycott Commission
The final meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission is to be held on April 22.
21 Apr.'17 14:10
CoE Issues Report on Conflict in Georgia
The Ministers’ Deputies of the Council of Europe member states held a debate on this topic on April 19.
21 Apr.'17 01:49
President Slams Draft Constitution Amendments
Margvelashvili views the ongoing reform process as an attempt to curtail the presidency.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
77