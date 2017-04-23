Hungary’s Viktor Orban visits Georgia

On April 20-21, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban visited Georgia, accompanied by government officials and businesspeople. He met his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze. He also took part in the Hungarian-Georgian business forum.

Several agreements were signed in the spheres of economy and sustainable development, investments, education and cooperation on Georgia’s European aspirations. One of the agreements would offer government scholarships to 80 Georgian students to Hungarian universities. It is also planned to extend these scholarships to secondary school students.



“All Conditions Exist” for Trade



PM Orban said all necessary preconditions, including “perfect political relations,” exist for furthering bilateral economic relations and trade.



Addressing the business forum, Orban said “what politicians can do, we have done. Now it is your turn to take advantage and make a lot of profit during your mutually beneficial cooperation.”

#Hungary is one of #Georgia’s key trade&economic partners&rltns btwn our countries will deepen further&grow stronger https://t.co/x9R5IfEr3d — Giorgi Kvirikashvili (@KvirikashviliGi) April 21, 2017

He also noted that the “Hungarian Eximbank has opened a 90 million USD credit line to facilitate business-to-business cooperation between Georgian and Hungarian companies.” He also emphasized legal preconditions for business cooperation “are not perfect but close to that.”



Foreign Policy Alignment



Hungarian leader noted that Georgia is one of the very few countries with which Hungary has never been in conflict with – either in the past or present.



PM Orbán said that while Hungary is aware of the conflict between Georgia and Russia, “the plans for the future and operating of our economy does not depend on that conflict at all.” He said Georgia’s foreign policy was “stable and reliable” and added that Hungary firmly supports Georgia’s territorial integrity.



He also reiterated that Hungary is a leading supporter of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations and noted the importance of the newly granted Schengen visa-free regime for the Georgian citizens.



The EU “is today not particularly enthusiastic about the idea of enlargement” and therefore the Member States that joined later must maintain openness and must support countries which seek to gain admission to the EU, PM Orban said in a press statement after talks with his Georgian counterpart.



The Hungarian Prime Minister also stated that the two countries’ intentions regarding cooperation with China coincide and invited the Georgian Prime Minister to attend the Central Europe-China summit in Hungary in September as an observer.



“A Lot of Disinformation” on CEU



The Hungarian Prime Minister’s press office reported in its press release of the visit, that Viktor Orban spoke on the issue of the Central European University (CEU) in response to the question of the Associated Press agency, saying that “there is a lot of disinformation” on the matter.



“The CEU is not in danger and it is a university operating in Hungary which will continue to function properly in the future,” the press office quoted him saying.



Two small-scale rallies were held during PM Orban’s Tbilisi visit – CEU alumni protested against Orban’s recent steps against the university, while a group of far right activists held parallel demonstration expressing support to his policies.