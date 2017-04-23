About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 19:56 - 23 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
South Ossetia’s New Leader Inaugurated
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 23 Apr.'17 / 18:02

Anatoly Bibilov, former head of the region’s legislature, who was declared the winner of the April 9 presidential election in South Ossetia, was inaugurated in Tskhinvali on April 21.

Vladimir Putin’s advisor Vladislav Surkov attended and spoke at the ceremony held at a local footbal stadium, congratulating Bibilov on behalf of the Russian President. Reading Putin’s message, Surkov pledged Russia’s continued support and stressed the need to implement Moscow’s “alliance and integration treaty” with Tskhinvali, signed on March 18, 2015. He also said that Moscow expected “necessary control over effectiveness of spending of funds provided from the federal budget of the Russian Federation.”

Surkov had also met Bibilov shortly before the ceremony, praising him for his “firm position on the maximum possible integration with Russia”, and saying that he and Bibilov were of the same mind, since both pursued the objective “to establish a common economic, legal, cultural space that would unite our peoples.” In his remarks during the meeting, Bibilov confirmed that he was going to continue with the “course of integration into the Russian Federation.”

Other speakers at the ceremony, besides Bibilov himself, included: member of Russia’s Federation Council Alexander Totoonov, leader of the Russian Federal Region of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov; former Tskhinvali leader Leonid Tibilov; Abkhaz head of government Beslan Bartsits.

Luhansk “people’s republic” (LNR) leader Igor Plotnitsky also made a speech. He thanked South Ossetians for recognizing LNR independence and for sending “volunteers” to fight against Ukraine in the Donbass region. Plotnitsky praised them, saying they “fought honestly, risking their lives.” He added that the presence of volunteers from “all regions and republics of Russia” in Donbass confirmed the existence of the “strong and powerful Russia, the united Russian world.”

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Russian Duma and Federation Council delegations, as well as the Donetsk “people’s republic” (DNR) parliamentary speaker Denis Pushilin and delegations from Transnistria and Nagorno-Karabakh regions.
Latest News
23 Apr.'17 19:56
Hungary’s Viktor Orban visits Georgia
Hungarian Prime Minister aims to boost economic ties between two countries.
23 Apr.'17 18:02
South Ossetia’s New Leader Inaugurated
Anatoly Bibilov, former head of the local legislature, was inaugurated at a football stadium in Tskhinvali.
22 Apr.'17 14:48
Georgia in CoE Annual Report on Democracy
The Council of Europe Secretary General’s fourth annual report was released on April 20.
22 Apr.'17 12:13
NGOs Criticize Constitution Draft, Propose Further Debate
NGOs propose final debate, criticizing the draft constitution amendments.
22 Apr.'17 00:26
Opposition Parties Reject Constitution Changes, Boycott Commission
The final meeting of the Constitutional Reform Commission is to be held on April 22.
21 Apr.'17 14:10
CoE Issues Report on Conflict in Georgia
The Ministers’ Deputies of the Council of Europe member states held a debate on this topic on April 19.
21 Apr.'17 01:49
President Slams Draft Constitution Amendments
Margvelashvili views the ongoing reform process as an attempt to curtail the presidency.
20 Apr.'17 23:50
PM Kvirikashvili on Georgia’s Foreign, Security Policy
Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili addressed the fourth South Caucasus Security Forum on April 20.
20 Apr.'17 17:55
Foreign Minister on Reintegration, Abkhazia Railway Opening
Mikheil Janelidze outlined Tbilisi’s strategy towards the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.
20 Apr.'17 16:13
Georgian Defense Minister: France ‘Strategic Ally’
French, Georgian defense ministers outline ‘cooperation plan’ to strengthen Georgia’s air defense.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
68