PM Kvirikashvili: ‘We Respect Turkish People’s Choice’
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 18 Apr.'17 / 12:32

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili issued a brief statement on April 17, a day after the Turkish Constitutional referendum, saying that the country “respects and welcomes the Choice of the Turkish people.”

“Turkey is a strategic partner, stable development of which is of importance to Georgia as well as to the region,” PM Kvirikashvili added.

The April 16 referendum in Turkey enables sweeping changes to the Turkish constitution, leading to the introduction of a presidential regime. 

The referendum vote was held in Georgia as well. 711 of 1789 Turkish nationals eligible to vote in the referendum cast their ballots at two polling stations in Batumi and Tbilisi, with 59.3% voting against the ruling party-proposed amendments.
