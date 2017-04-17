About Civil.ge
No-Vote Wins Turkish Referendum Ballot in Georgia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 17 Apr.'17 / 16:10

59.3% of voters in Georgia voted against the ruling party-proposed amendments in the April 16 Turkish constitutional referendum.

Two polling stations were opened for Turkish nationals in Georgia, one at the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi, the country’s capital, and another one at the Consulate General in Batumi, in the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

711 of 1789 eligible voters casted ballots in the referendum vote, putting the voter turnout at 39.7%.

The voting results differed across the two locations; while Tbilisi voted overwhelmingly against the proposed changes with 65.1% no-voters to 34.9 in favor, the result in Batumi was almost tied with 50.9 against to 49.1% in favor of the amendments.

The April 16 referendum enables sweeping changes to the Turkish constitution, leading to the introduction of a presidential regime.
