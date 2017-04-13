Georgian Foreign Minister Meets Armenian Leaders in Yerevan



Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze and President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, April 11, 2017. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgian Mikheil Janelidze visited Armenia on April 11, where he met his Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandian, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and President Serzh Sargsyan.



Mikheil Janelidze’s visit marks the first time a Georgian official has travelled to Armenia since the country held its Parliamentary Elections.



Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was the first to meet Mikheil Janelidze.



“We welcome our intense cooperation and political contacts at all levels be it at the level of Presidents, Prime Ministers or Ministers … Through our joint efforts we have made it possible to bring to a higher level the mutually beneficial partnership, which is based on trust [to each other],” Foreign Minister Janelidze stated at his joint press conference with Edward Nalbandian.

Both sides reported that the two Ministers covered a broad range of bilateral and multilateral issues focusing on security environment in the region and on deepening the economic relations.



“In recent years the Armenian-Georgian relations have been on a significant rise and are moving forward in a spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Armenian Foreign Minister noted at the joint press conference and added that “the legal framework” between the two countries amounts to 80 documents.



“During the talks, we have reflected upon the concerns of the Georgian-Armenians and the steps being undertaken towards their resolution,” he stated.



The Armenian Foreign Minister also underlined that Yerevan considers “Georgia’s continuous support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs efforts important.”



On April 11, the Georgian Foreign Minister was also received by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, who stressed on “the trustworthy and friendly relations” between Armenia and Georgia.



The Armenian Government’s press office said that the sides underlined the importance of promoting business contacts, increasing cooperation within the framework of free economic zones and sharing experiences in tourism and IT sectors.



The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation, including on the establishment of the free economic zone in the Armenian town of Meghri on the border with Iran, as well as on the Days of the Georgian Business in Armenia that are to be held “in near future.”



“The parties agreed that these initiatives will be an effective platform for exploring the possibilities of entering the markets of third countries and making them more accessible,” the press office stated.



Following the meeting with the head of the Armenian Government, Mikheil Janelidze met with President Serzh Sargsyan.



Calling Armenia’s relations with Georgia “precious,” the Armenian President stated that the country “is interested in further deepening and strengthening these friendly relations.”



The Armenian President’s administration said that the sides spoke on the opportunities of developing cooperation in the multilateral formats, on dialogue with the European Union, on regional problems and challenges, as well as on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.



“Minister Janelidze congratulated President Sargsyan on holding the parliamentary elections in line with international standards successfully and on the victory of the Republican Party of Armenia,” the same source reported.