About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 02:04 - 11 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
NATO Does Not Recognize S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 10 Apr.'17 / 19:23

“NATO does not recognize the so called presidential elections nor the so called referendum held in the South Ossetia region of Georgia this Sunday,” NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu said in her statement on April 10.

“Unilateral steps to change the name or status of the region are detrimental to the efforts to find a lasting settlement of the situation in Georgia,” she added.

Lungescu added that the Alliance does not recognize the Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions of Georgia as independent states and that it reiterates its full support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its international borders.
Latest News
11 Apr.'17 02:04
Kremlin: Bibilov Victory ‘Convincing’
Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to South Ossetian leader-elect Anatoly Bibilov.
10 Apr.'17 19:23
NATO Does Not Recognize S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Tskhinvali held presidential polls and referendum on renaming the region on April 9.
10 Apr.'17 18:16
Surkov: Bibilov Victory ‘Predictable’
Bibilov won with 57.9% of votes against sitting leader Tibilov, who trails with 30%
10 Apr.'17 15:00
Four More Countries Reject S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Azerbaijan, Estonia, Finland and Lithuania denounced the April 9 poll and referendum in the region.
10 Apr.'17 14:17
U.S. House Resolution ‘Encourages’ Georgia’s Democratic Aspirations
The draft resolution was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
10 Apr.'17 12:37
Tbilisi Condemns Polls in Tskhinvali Region
Georgian leadership denounced the presidential poll and referendum in South Ossetia.
09 Apr.'17 03:32
South Ossetia Polls: What You Need to Know
The region heads to the presidential election and referendum in the face of international denouncements.
08 Apr.'17 22:00
EU ‘Does Not Recognize’ S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
The upcoming polls are denounced by Tbilisi and the international community.
08 Apr.'17 21:11
United States Condemns S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Voters in Tskhinvali region will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader and rename the region.
07 Apr.'17 23:42
Georgian Officials: U.S. Syria Strike ‘Timely, Proportional’
Foreign and Defense Ministries commented on the April 7 missile strike on Syria.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
67