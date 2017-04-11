About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 02:04 - 11 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Four More Countries Reject S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 10 Apr.'17 / 15:00

Azerbaijan, Estonia, Finland and Lithuania joined in denouncing the April 9 presidential poll and referendum in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on April 10 that it does not recognize “the so called elections and referendum held in South Ossetia on April 9, 2017 and its results.”

The Ministry added that “it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful resolution of South Ossetia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.”

In a statement released on April 10, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs “condemned the so called Presidential elections and referendum on amending the name of the Georgian occupied region South Ossetia.” 

“Estonia finds these actions illegal and does not recognize the outcome of the elections,” the Ministry stated, as they “undermine efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and therefore damage security and stability in the region.”

The country also reaffirmed “its resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders,” and added that the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia “are integral parts of Georgia.”

“Finland does not recognize so called presidential elections and referendum in South Ossetia [held on] April 9. Support to Georgia’s territorial integrity,” Päivi Peltokoski, Director of the Unit for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, wrote on April 10.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its April 10 statement that “it does not recognize the framework in which the so called elections and the referendum took place or their results.” 

“Moreover, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry condemns the continued steps towards the annexation of this Georgian region,” the statement reads.
Latest News
11 Apr.'17 02:04
Kremlin: Bibilov Victory ‘Convincing’
Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to South Ossetian leader-elect Anatoly Bibilov.
10 Apr.'17 19:23
NATO Does Not Recognize S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Tskhinvali held presidential polls and referendum on renaming the region on April 9.
10 Apr.'17 18:16
Surkov: Bibilov Victory ‘Predictable’
Bibilov won with 57.9% of votes against sitting leader Tibilov, who trails with 30%
10 Apr.'17 15:00
Four More Countries Reject S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Azerbaijan, Estonia, Finland and Lithuania denounced the April 9 poll and referendum in the region.
10 Apr.'17 14:17
U.S. House Resolution ‘Encourages’ Georgia’s Democratic Aspirations
The draft resolution was referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
10 Apr.'17 12:37
Tbilisi Condemns Polls in Tskhinvali Region
Georgian leadership denounced the presidential poll and referendum in South Ossetia.
09 Apr.'17 03:32
South Ossetia Polls: What You Need to Know
The region heads to the presidential election and referendum in the face of international denouncements.
08 Apr.'17 22:00
EU ‘Does Not Recognize’ S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
The upcoming polls are denounced by Tbilisi and the international community.
08 Apr.'17 21:11
United States Condemns S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Voters in Tskhinvali region will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader and rename the region.
07 Apr.'17 23:42
Georgian Officials: U.S. Syria Strike ‘Timely, Proportional’
Foreign and Defense Ministries commented on the April 7 missile strike on Syria.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
68