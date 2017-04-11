Four More Countries Reject S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum

Azerbaijan, Estonia, Finland and Lithuania joined in denouncing the April 9 presidential poll and referendum in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.



The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on April 10 that it does not recognize “the so called elections and referendum held in South Ossetia on April 9, 2017 and its results.”

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on so-called elections and referendum in South Ossetia https://t.co/DSo4tHCOpw — MFA Azerbaijan���� (@AzerbaijanMFA) April 10, 2017

The Ministry added that “it is necessary to continue negotiations for peaceful resolution of South Ossetia issue in compliance with the norms and principles of international law.”



In a statement released on April 10, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs “condemned the so called Presidential elections and referendum on amending the name of the Georgian occupied region South Ossetia.”

Estonia condemns so-called elections and referendum in Georgia’s occupied region South Ossetia: https://t.co/AjiUCkDoZL @MFAgovge pic.twitter.com/hsexlaLnPq — Estonian MFA (@MFAestonia) April 10, 2017

“Estonia finds these actions illegal and does not recognize the outcome of the elections,” the Ministry stated, as they “undermine efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict and therefore damage security and stability in the region.”



The country also reaffirmed “its resolute support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders,” and added that the regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia “are integral parts of Georgia.”



“Finland does not recognize so called presidential elections and referendum in South Ossetia [held on] April 9. Support to Georgia’s territorial integrity,” Päivi Peltokoski, Director of the Unit for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland, wrote on April 10.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its April 10 statement that “it does not recognize the framework in which the so called elections and the referendum took place or their results.”

“Moreover, Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry condemns the continued steps towards the annexation of this Georgian region,” the statement reads.