About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 03:32 - 9 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
EU ‘Does Not Recognize’ S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 8 Apr.'17 / 22:00

“The European Union does not recognize the framework in which the so called Presidential elections and the referendum on amending the name of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia are due to take place on 9 April,” Maja Kocijančič, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on April 8.

“The European Union reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Georgia, including through its co-chairmanship of the Geneva International Discussions and the EU Monitoring Mission,” she added.

The European Union also reiterates its “firm support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.

Voters in South Ossetia will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader. Simultaneously with presidential polls, Tskhinvali will also hold a referendum on renaming the region to “the South Ossetia – the State of Alania,” which drew wide criticism in Tbilisi.

The upcoming South Ossetia polls have already been rejected by the United States Embassy in Georgia, Japan, Poland and Ukraine.
Latest News
09 Apr.'17 03:32
South Ossetia Polls: What You Need to Know
The region heads to the presidential election and referendum in the face of international denouncements.
08 Apr.'17 22:00
EU ‘Does Not Recognize’ S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
The upcoming polls are denounced by Tbilisi and the international community.
08 Apr.'17 21:11
United States Condemns S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Voters in Tskhinvali region will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader and rename the region.
07 Apr.'17 23:42
Georgian Officials: U.S. Syria Strike ‘Timely, Proportional’
Foreign and Defense Ministries commented on the April 7 missile strike on Syria.
07 Apr.'17 17:38
President Delivers Annual Parliamentary Address
Giorgi Margvelashvili delivered his fourth annual state of the nation address.
06 Apr.'17 17:34
Senior MEP Condemns Abkhazia, S. Ossetia Polls
Anna Fotyga issued a statement on latest developments in Georgia’s occupied regions.
06 Apr.'17 16:15
President Trump Meets Georgian Ambassador
President Trump hosted Georgia’s Ambassador David Bakradze in the White House.
06 Apr.'17 15:47
PM Kvirikashvili Mulls Free Trade Agreement with India
Georgia’s trade turnover with India stood at USD 99 million in 2016.
06 Apr.'17 11:56
New Ambassador to Switzerland Appointed
Levan Bodzashvili served as the Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council since 2015.
05 Apr.'17 14:49
Georgian MPs Attend Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly
IPU is the international organization of Parliaments uniting 171 legislatures across the world.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
56