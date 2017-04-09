EU ‘Does Not Recognize’ S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum

“The European Union does not recognize the framework in which the so called Presidential elections and the referendum on amending the name of the Georgian breakaway region of South Ossetia are due to take place on 9 April,” Maja Kocijančič, spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, said in a statement on April 8.

“The European Union reaffirms its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Georgia, including through its co-chairmanship of the Geneva International Discussions and the EU Monitoring Mission,” she added.



The European Union also reiterates its “firm support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders.



Voters in South Ossetia will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader. Simultaneously with presidential polls, Tskhinvali will also hold a referendum on renaming the region to “the South Ossetia – the State of Alania,” which drew wide criticism in Tbilisi.



The upcoming South Ossetia polls have already been rejected by the United States Embassy in Georgia, Japan, Poland and Ukraine.