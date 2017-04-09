About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 03:32 - 9 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
United States Condemns S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 8 Apr.'17 / 21:11

“The United States condemns the decision to hold a referendum on April 9 regarding the amendment of South Ossetia’s constitutional name to the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania,” State Department’s Acting Spokesperson Mark C. Toner said in a press statement on April 7.

“We also condemn and do not recognize the results of the illegitimate elections conducted in Abkhazia on March 12 and March 26 or the election planned for April 9 in South Ossetia,” he noted.

The State Department’s Spokesperson underlined that “these regions are integral parts of Georgia” and that “the illegitimate elections and referenda” are being held in “in Georgian territory without the consent of the government of Georgia.”

“The United States fully supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and its sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders,” Mark C. Toner added.

Voters in South Ossetia will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader. Simultaneously with presidential polls, Tskhinvali will also hold a referendum on renaming the region to “the South Ossetia – the State of Alania,” which drew wide criticism in Tbilisi.

The upcoming South Ossetia polls have already been rejected by the United States Embassy in Georgia, Japan, Poland and Ukraine.
Latest News
09 Apr.'17 03:32
South Ossetia Polls: What You Need to Know
The region heads to the presidential election and referendum in the face of international denouncements.
08 Apr.'17 22:00
EU ‘Does Not Recognize’ S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
The upcoming polls are denounced by Tbilisi and the international community.
08 Apr.'17 21:11
United States Condemns S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum
Voters in Tskhinvali region will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader and rename the region.
07 Apr.'17 23:42
Georgian Officials: U.S. Syria Strike ‘Timely, Proportional’
Foreign and Defense Ministries commented on the April 7 missile strike on Syria.
07 Apr.'17 17:38
President Delivers Annual Parliamentary Address
Giorgi Margvelashvili delivered his fourth annual state of the nation address.
06 Apr.'17 17:34
Senior MEP Condemns Abkhazia, S. Ossetia Polls
Anna Fotyga issued a statement on latest developments in Georgia’s occupied regions.
06 Apr.'17 16:15
President Trump Meets Georgian Ambassador
President Trump hosted Georgia’s Ambassador David Bakradze in the White House.
06 Apr.'17 15:47
PM Kvirikashvili Mulls Free Trade Agreement with India
Georgia’s trade turnover with India stood at USD 99 million in 2016.
06 Apr.'17 11:56
New Ambassador to Switzerland Appointed
Levan Bodzashvili served as the Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council since 2015.
05 Apr.'17 14:49
Georgian MPs Attend Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly
IPU is the international organization of Parliaments uniting 171 legislatures across the world.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
56