United States Condemns S. Ossetia Polls, Referendum

“The United States condemns the decision to hold a referendum on April 9 regarding the amendment of South Ossetia’s constitutional name to the Republic of South Ossetia-Alania,” State Department’s Acting Spokesperson Mark C. Toner said in a press statement on April 7.

“We also condemn and do not recognize the results of the illegitimate elections conducted in Abkhazia on March 12 and March 26 or the election planned for April 9 in South Ossetia,” he noted.



The State Department’s Spokesperson underlined that “these regions are integral parts of Georgia” and that “the illegitimate elections and referenda” are being held in “in Georgian territory without the consent of the government of Georgia.”



“The United States fully supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and its sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders,” Mark C. Toner added.



Voters in South Ossetia will go to polls on April 9 to elect their new leader. Simultaneously with presidential polls, Tskhinvali will also hold a referendum on renaming the region to “the South Ossetia – the State of Alania,” which drew wide criticism in Tbilisi.



The upcoming South Ossetia polls have already been rejected by the United States Embassy in Georgia, Japan, Poland and Ukraine.