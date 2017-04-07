Georgian Officials: U.S. Syria Strike ‘Timely, Proportional’

“We believe that the United States response was timely, limited and proportional” the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in its April 7 statement on U.S. missile strikes on Syria.

#US response was timely and proportional over the use of chemical weapons in Syria https://t.co/cpIheZmLC3 — Mikheil Janelidze (@JanelidzeMkh) April 7, 2017

“It is important that the strikes occurred only after the due warning,” the Ministry added.



It also expressed hope that the international community “will manifest the principled and united position in order to restore peace in Syria.”



Defense Minister Levan Izoria, who also commented on the matter, said that the missile strikes carried out by Georgia’s “strategic partners” was “a proportional, limited and directed response targeted to destroy facilities where the chemical weapons were stored.”



“These measures were carried out to avoid civilian casualties,” he added.



The April 7 strike on Syria was ordered by President Donald Trump as a response to the use of chemical weapons in the town of Khan Shaykhun, which resulted in massive civilian casualties.