Senior MEP Condemns Abkhazia, S. Ossetia Polls

Polish MEP Anna Fotyga, member of the European Conservatives and Reformists group (ECR) in the European Parliament, issued a statement on April 6, expressing “deep concern about latest developments in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region in Georgia.”



Noting that “the so called” parliamentary and presidential polls in Abkhazia and South Ossetia are taking place “against the background of waves of forced evictions in both regions and serious human rights violations,” Anna Fotyga stressed that “any attempt to legitimize forcibly changed demographic situation of both regions is unacceptable.”



Fotyga condemned “the so called referendum planned on April 9 in South Ossetia/Tskhinvali region aimed at changing its name, which seeks to prepare ground for its illegal annexation.” “The international community should give serious attention to this provocative attempt to violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and to gradually incorporate the region into the Russian Federation,” she added.



MEP Anna Fotyga also “strongly condemned” the signing of the “so called agreement on the incorporation of the unlawful military units of the occupied Tskhinvali region into the armed forces of the Russian Federation.” “This is another stage in Russia’s policy of annexing Abkhazia and Tskhinvali which began with the signing of the so called treaties of alliance and integration/strategic alliance between Russia and its occupation regimes in Sokhumi and Tskhinvali,” she stated.



Fotyga added that the European Union “should make it clear that by these provocative actions the Russian Federation is seriously harming the Geneva International Discussions and is intentionally obstructing any potential progress in the peace process.”



“I am also very concerned about the latest closure of crossing points along the Administrative Boundary Line with Abkhazia, which further aggravates the situation,” she added. “This measure is aimed at further restricting the freedom of movement and people to people contacts which have been important factors in confidence-building in the conflict-torn region.”



MEP Anna Fotyga, who chairs the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE), stated that the Subcommittee “will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia/Tskhinvali.”