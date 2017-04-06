About Civil.ge
President Trump Meets Georgian Ambassador
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 6 Apr.'17 / 16:15


President Donald Trump and Ambassador Davit Bakradze, April 6, 2017. Photo: Facebook/Embassy of Georgia to the United States

President Trump hosted Georgia’s Ambassador to the United States David Bakradze in the White House. 

The Embassy of Georgia to the United States reported on April 6 that Ambassador Bakradze “highlighted Georgia’s contribution to North-Atlantic security provision and the democratic development of the country.”

President Trump congratulated with the start of the duty and wished successful tenure to the Ambassador of Georgia, the Embassy added.

Davit Bakradze, who had previously served as the State Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, was appointed as Georgia’s new ambassador to the United States in October, 2016.
