New Ambassador to Switzerland Appointed Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 6 Apr.'17 / 11:56



President Giorgi Margvelashvili appointed Levan Bodzashvili, who served as the Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council since 2015, as Georgia’s new ambassador to Switzerland.



Before joining the National Security Council, Bodzashvili worked as the Head of the Bureau of the Chairperson of the Supreme Court of Georgia; in 2010-2012 he led the Bureau of the Chairperson of the Constitutional Court of Georgia; in 2008-2009 he served as the Permanent Representative and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Austria and to International Organizations based in Vienna.



In 2005-2008 Bodzashvili served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of Department of European Affairs.



Bodzashvili will take office beginning from October 20, 2017.