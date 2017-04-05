About Civil.ge
Georgian MPs Attend Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 5 Apr.'17 / 14:49


GDDG MP Davit Matikashvili, Parliamentary Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze and European Georgia MP Davit Bakradze in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 2, 2017. Photo: Parliament of Georgia

Georgia’s six-member Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman Irakli Kobakhidze took part in the 136th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Dhaka, Bangladesh on April 1-5.

On the sidelines of the IPU Assembly, Georgian MPs held a number of high-level meetings with representatives of the Parliaments of Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Egypt, Canada, Brazil, Czech Republic, Romania, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Kuwait, Argentina, Suriname, Morocco, Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Fiji.

The sides covered a wide range of issues at these meetings, including commercial and economic relations, cooperation in the fields of culture, education and tourism. Particular emphasis was drawn to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

“We have received full support to Georgia’s territorial integrity from all parliamentary delegations we have met. We are also informing them on the process of democratic reforms in Georgia and are discussing the prospects of future cooperation,” the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee Chair Sopo Katsarava noted on April 3.

“I would like to underline that IPU is a very useful format for strengthening parliamentary diplomacy,” she added.

IPU is the international organization of Parliaments, which provides a forum for worldwide parliamentary dialogue. There are currently 171 member parliaments (including the Parliament of Georgia) and 11 associate members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.
