Court Delivers Guilty Verdict against Owners of Scandal-Ridden Construction Firm

The Tbilisi City Court found Maia Rcheulishvili and Rusudan Kervalishvili, co-owners of Center Point Group, Georgia’s once one of the largest real estate developer and construction companies, guilty of embezzlement and sentenced them to four years in prison.



Rusudan Kervalishvili, former UNM lawmaker and Parliament’s vice-speaker in 2008-2012, was arrested in the courtroom on March 31.



Maia Rcheulishvili was sent to pretrial custody in July 2016 over embezzlement charges, which she denies.



Defense lawyers said that they would appeal against the court ruling in the upper instance.