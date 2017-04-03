About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 20:28 - 3 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Court Delivers Guilty Verdict against Owners of Scandal-Ridden Construction Firm
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 1 Apr.'17 / 18:48

The Tbilisi City Court found Maia Rcheulishvili and Rusudan Kervalishvili, co-owners of Center Point Group, Georgia’s once one of the largest real estate developer and construction companies, guilty of embezzlement and sentenced them to four years in prison.

Rusudan Kervalishvili, former UNM lawmaker and Parliament’s vice-speaker in 2008-2012, was arrested in the courtroom on March 31. 

Maia Rcheulishvili was sent to pretrial custody in July 2016 over embezzlement charges, which she denies.

Defense lawyers said that they would appeal against the court ruling in the upper instance.
Latest News
03 Apr.'17 20:28
Rustavi 2 Co-founders Reclaim TV Channel Domain
The website address has changed from Rustavi2.com to Rustavi2.ge.
03 Apr.'17 10:41
Moscow, Tskhinvali Ink Military Agreement
Tbilisi says the military deal is ‘yet another step towards the annexation’ by the Russian Federation.
02 Apr.'17 16:42
U.S. Senators Initiate Resolution on Georgia
The resolution is co-sponsored by Roger Wicker (Rep.) and Ben Cardin (Dem.).
01 Apr.'17 18:48
Court Delivers Guilty Verdict against Owners of Scandal-Ridden Construction Firm
Maia Rcheulishvili and Rusudan Kervalishvili were sentenced to four years in jail.
31 Mar.'17 15:24
Georgia Features at U.S. Senate Committee
The hearing, titled as the Civil Society Perspectives on Russia, was held on March 29.
31 Mar.'17 15:24
UNM, European Georgia at EPP Congress
Mikheil Saakashvili and Gigi Tsereteli addressed the Congress Plenary Session on March 29.
31 Mar.'17 11:49
President Margvelashvili Visits Lithuania
Margvelashvili made his first symbolic visa-free trip with a group of ethnic Abkhaz and ethnic Ossetian citizens.
30 Mar.'17 17:05
Tbilisi Reiterates EU Visa-free Travel Promise to Abkhazia, S. Ossetia
Georgian citizens with a biometric passport traveling to the Schengen area no longer require a visa.
29 Mar.'17 18:01
Russia Incensed by UNSC Discussion on Georgia
Russia’s UN Permanent Representative accused Tbilisi of harming the Geneva International Talks.
29 Mar.'17 14:51
UN Security Council Holds Discussion on Georgia
United Nations Security Council held a closed door discussion on Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
49