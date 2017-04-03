About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 20:28 - 3 Apr.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgia Features at U.S. Senate Committee
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 31 Mar.'17 / 15:24

Russian propaganda in Georgia and its implications was one of the discussion points at the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on March 29.

The hearing, titled as the Civil Society Perspectives on Russia, was held at the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs under the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The hearing featured testimonies of Vladimir Kara-Murza, Vice Chairman of the Open Russia initiative, Laura Jewett, Regional Director for Eurasia Programs at the National Democratic Institute, and Jan Erik Surotchak, Regional Director for Europe at the International Republican Institute.

In his opening speech, Senator Lindsay Graham (Rep.), who presided over the hearing, expressed concerns on recent developments in Russia pointing at human rights violations, government control over the media and the corruption in the country.

“Putin’s regime knows no boundaries, they will kill, they will steal, they will do whatever is necessary to stay in power,” Graham noted referring to the crackdown of peaceful demonstrations held in up to one hundred cities across Russia on March 26.

Laura Jewett, who was one of the witnesses at the hearing, emphasized on the “urgent” threats posed by the Russian Federation’s hybrid warfare in the Eurasian countries, saying that “it is potentially more powerful than warships and missiles because, if successful, the aggressor can deprive another country of its sovereignty without seizing their territory.”

In her remarks, Jewett also touched upon the Russian propaganda in Georgia.

“Georgia’s foreign policy is western-oriented and most Georgians aspire to a democratic and European future which explains why Russia invaded Georgia and continues to occupy 20% of its territory, to frustrate these goals,” Jewett stated.

“Yet the influence of Russian propaganda is palpable. One narrative holds that embracing Europe will force Georgians to violate their traditional values. Another is that if Georgia does straight too far toward the Europe it will face further military consequences from Moscow. These messages have taken root and they distort politics,” she said.

“To Georgia’s credit, though, it is home to vibrant civil society groups pushing back against this interference,” she added.

Jewett also presented written testimonies from the Georgian Young Lawyers Association and the Transparency International Georgia at the committee hearing.
Latest News
03 Apr.'17 20:28
Rustavi 2 Co-founders Reclaim TV Channel Domain
The website address has changed from Rustavi2.com to Rustavi2.ge.
03 Apr.'17 10:41
Moscow, Tskhinvali Ink Military Agreement
Tbilisi says the military deal is ‘yet another step towards the annexation’ by the Russian Federation.
02 Apr.'17 16:42
U.S. Senators Initiate Resolution on Georgia
The resolution is co-sponsored by Roger Wicker (Rep.) and Ben Cardin (Dem.).
01 Apr.'17 18:48
Court Delivers Guilty Verdict against Owners of Scandal-Ridden Construction Firm
Maia Rcheulishvili and Rusudan Kervalishvili were sentenced to four years in jail.
31 Mar.'17 15:24
Georgia Features at U.S. Senate Committee
The hearing, titled as the Civil Society Perspectives on Russia, was held on March 29.
31 Mar.'17 15:24
UNM, European Georgia at EPP Congress
Mikheil Saakashvili and Gigi Tsereteli addressed the Congress Plenary Session on March 29.
31 Mar.'17 11:49
President Margvelashvili Visits Lithuania
Margvelashvili made his first symbolic visa-free trip with a group of ethnic Abkhaz and ethnic Ossetian citizens.
30 Mar.'17 17:05
Tbilisi Reiterates EU Visa-free Travel Promise to Abkhazia, S. Ossetia
Georgian citizens with a biometric passport traveling to the Schengen area no longer require a visa.
29 Mar.'17 18:01
Russia Incensed by UNSC Discussion on Georgia
Russia’s UN Permanent Representative accused Tbilisi of harming the Geneva International Talks.
29 Mar.'17 14:51
UN Security Council Holds Discussion on Georgia
United Nations Security Council held a closed door discussion on Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
49