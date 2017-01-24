About Civil.ge
24 Jan.'17
PM Kvirikashvili on U.S.-Georgia Relations
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 24 Jan.'17 / 15:31

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that Georgia will to continue “close cooperation” with the new U.S. administration.

“I would like to congratulate Mister Trump on his election as the 45th President and wish him success in combatting America’s internal challenges, as well as in dealing with global challenges. Strong America is vital for peace and stability in the world,” Kvirikashvili said at the government’s session on January 24.

According to the Prime Minister, Georgia “was and remains to be” America’s “reliable and staunch ally." “We have an institutional format of strategic partnership, which consists of many topics … Georgia will continue close cooperation with the United States of America within the Charter [on Strategic Partnership], so that [we] receive mutually beneficial results,” Kvirikashvili added.

Kvirikashvili also noted that the U.S. has been the country’s “major partner” since restoration of independence and “a steadfast supporter” to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili congratulated the new U.S. President Donald Trump earlier as well. “We congratulate Donald Trump on becoming the 45th president of a great country! [I] wish him success in making America and the world a better place to live,” PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili wrote in his twitter post on January 20.
