About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 23:06 - 23 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
One More GDDG Parliamentary Faction Established
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 23 Jan.'17 / 23:06

One more parliamentary faction has been established within the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia (GDDG) parliamentary majority, increasing the total number of GDDG factions to six, according to the parliamentary bureau’s decision on January 23.

The newly established Georgian Dream – Greens faction unites one GDDG lawmaker from the Greens Party Giorgi Gachechiladze, plus five members from the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party, Zaza Gabunia, Irakli Abuseridze, Dimitri Mkheidze, Giorgi Begadze and Samvel Manukyan. The new faction will be chaired by MP Giorgi Gachechiladze.

Lawmakers in the new faction had to quit the Georgian Dream’s 92-member faction before joining the newly-established Georgian Dream – Greens faction.

The GDDG parliamentary majority, which consists of 116 lawmakers, united five factions until now; the Georgian Dream and Georgian Dream – Industrialists factions were established on November 18 at the new parliament’s inaugural session. Georgian Dream – Conservatives, Georgian Dream – Social-Democrats and Georgian Dream for Regional Development were established later, on December 26.

The UNM parliamentary minority united 27 lawmakers in two factions before the party’s split. On January 13, the group of 20 lawmakers who parted ways with UNM, renamed the party’s two factions to European Georgia and European Georgia for Better Future. The group also retained the status of the parliamentary minority.

Six UNM lawmakers who opted for staying in the party registered a new parliamentary faction under the name of the National Movement on January 23. The Alliance of Patriots, the third party to enter the parliament at the 2016 elections, forms one faction as well. Both factions work outside of parliamentary majority and minority groups.

Parliamentary faction is a group of at least six MPs, which gives certain privileges to its members, involving a seat and right to vote in the parliament’s bureau (the body which determines the parliamentary sessions’ agenda), guaranteed seats in committees, investigative and other ad hoc commissions and parliamentary delegations, as well as allocation of more time during debates and discussions in the Parliament.
Latest News
23 Jan.'17 23:06
One More GDDG Parliamentary Faction Established
The Georgian Dream – Greens faction will be led by MP Giorgi Gachechiladze.
23 Jan.'17 21:46
GDDG Names MP Manana Kobakhidze as Constitutional Court Judge Nominee
Kobakhidze will fill the vacant post for a 10-year term, if she obtains parliamentary endorsement.
23 Jan.'17 18:01
Opposition Groups Pressure Government on Gazprom Deal
The parliamentary minority requested to schedule political debates for February 8.
23 Jan.'17 17:10
UNM Establishes Parliamentary Faction
MP Roman Gotsiridze will chair the new faction.
23 Jan.'17 11:40
Defense Minister to Visit Finland, Sweden, Estonia
Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria will visit Finland, Sweden and Estonia on January 23-28.
22 Jan.'17 14:39
Parliamentary Working Group on Broadcasting Law Begins Work
Parliamentary working group on amending the broadcasting law held its first session on January 21.
21 Jan.'17 23:13
PM Kvirikashvili Concludes Visit to Switzerland
Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.
21 Jan.'17 22:58
Georgian President, PM Send Congratulatory Messages to President Trump
President Giorgi Margvelashvili invited the new U.S. President to Georgia.
21 Jan.'17 21:29
United States Condemns Russia’s Destruction of Cultural Heritage in Abkhazia
U.S. Mission to the OSCE condemned the destruction of a historical site in Abkhazia, Georgia.
20 Jan.'17 20:24
UNM Elects New Leaders at Party Congress
The party chairman’s post remains vacant; Nika Melia was elected the head of the political council.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
68