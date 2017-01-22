About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 14:39 - 22 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
United States Condemns Russia’s Destruction of Cultural Heritage in Abkhazia
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 21 Jan.'17 / 21:29

U.S. Mission to the OSCE condemned the destruction of a historical site near the village of Tsebelda, in Gulripshi district of Abkhazia, Georgia. 

“The destruction by Russian forces on January 3 in order to prepare the area for a military firing range for its Southern Military District’s 7th brigade is in contravention of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.  The site consisted of ruins dating from the 8th and 9th centuries and the late Middle Ages, as well as a 20th century cemetery.  All of these elements of Georgia’s, and the Caucasus’, cultural heritage were irretrievably lost,” Deputy Chief of Mission Kate M. Byrnes stated at the Permanent Council on January 19.

The Deputy Chief of Mission said that the U.S. “expects relevant local authorities” to allow the international community “full and unfettered access” to the site through the Gali IPRM.

She also noted that “Russia’s continued occupation of Georgia’s Abkhaz and South Ossetian regions” is “unacceptable” for the United States. “We reiterate our calls for Russia, as a party to the conflict, to fulfill its obligations under the 2008 ceasefire agreement, including by withdrawing all its forces to pre-conflict positions, providing unhindered access for humanitarian assistance, and reversing its unilateral recognition of these Georgian regions as independent states,” Byrnes added.

U.S. diplomat reiterated the country’s “unequivocal support” to “Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, as well as its aspirations to integrate into Euro-Atlantic institutions.”

She also “encouraged” the Austrian Chairmanship to “resume consultations on re-establishing a meaningful OSCE presence in Georgia.” The OSCE mission to Georgia closed after Russia vetoed extension of the mission mandate in December, 2008.

In her statement, the Deputy Chief of Mission also spoke on the announcement of the de-facto Abkhaz authorities that two crossing points along the Abkhaz administrative boundary line – at Nabakevi-Khurcha and Meore Otobaia-Orsantia – will be closed by the end of January and said that this could “further restrict freedom of movement, including of schoolchildren and patients requiring medical treatment.” “We are also concerned that de-facto Abkhaz authorities intend to create an enlarged “border zone” along the Abkhaz administrative boundary line, requiring special permits to enter, which would further hinder movement,” she added.

RFE/RL’s Russian-language Ekho Kavkaza reported on January 6 that the ruins of a church in the village of Tsebelda in Gulripshi district of breakaway Abkhazia were demolished with a bulldozer on January 3. According to the report, the territory was handed over to Russian border guards for building a military firing range.

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili strongly condemned the demolition of the church and the Polish cemetery by Russian troops as “an act of deliberate vandalism” in his statement on January 10 and called on the international community “for adequate reaction.”
 
The de facto Abkhaz officials responded to the statement on January 11, accusing Tbilisi of “politicizing the facts” and stating that the de facto Abkhaz Foreign Ministry is ready “to contribute to establishing contacts” between the region’s Ministry of Culture and UNESCO “for elaborating joint protection mechanism” of historical heritage sites in Abkhazia.

The de facto Abkhaz officials said that “the historical site” was damaged when “cleaning the territory of the firing range,” but did not provide details on who ordered the demolition.

The press service of the Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) border guard forces, deployed in Abkhazia, issued a statement a day later, saying that the accusations of their involvement are “deliberately false” and that the location is not in their use.
Latest News
22 Jan.'17 14:39
Parliamentary Working Group on Broadcasting Law Begins Work
Parliamentary working group on amending the broadcasting law held its first session on January 21.
21 Jan.'17 23:13
PM Kvirikashvili Concludes Visit to Switzerland
Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.
21 Jan.'17 22:58
Georgian President, PM Send Congratulatory Messages to President Trump
President Giorgi Margvelashvili invited the new U.S. President to Georgia.
21 Jan.'17 21:29
United States Condemns Russia’s Destruction of Cultural Heritage in Abkhazia
U.S. Mission to the OSCE condemned the destruction of a historical site in Abkhazia, Georgia.
20 Jan.'17 20:24
UNM Elects New Leaders at Party Congress
The party chairman’s post remains vacant; Nika Melia was elected the head of the political council.
20 Jan.'17 19:57
Kvirikashvili: ‘Nothing To Celebrate in Transit Agreement with Gazprom’
PM Kvirikashvili said that Georgia defended its interests and “achieved the best result possible.”
20 Jan.'17 17:12
Georgian Ambassador to U.S. to Attend Trump’s Inauguration
Ambassador Davit Bakradze will attend all official inauguration events.
20 Jan.'17 16:33
Venice Commission President Visits Georgia
Buquicchio held meetings on the ongoing constitutional reform process.
20 Jan.'17 15:24
Energy Minister Responds to Gazprom Outcry
Kakha Kaladze stressed that the government took “rational and correct steps” in Gazprom negotiations.
20 Jan.'17 14:46
Georgian PM Meets Ukrainian President in Davos
Giorgi Kvirikashvili also held talks with his Croatian and Serbian counterparts.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
62