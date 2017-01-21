About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 23:13 - 21 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Georgian President, PM Send Congratulatory Messages to President Trump
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 21 Jan.'17 / 22:58

President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili have sent congratulatory messages to the new U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We congratulate Donald Trump on becoming the 45th president of a great country! [I] wish him success in making America and the world a better place to live,” PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili wrote in his twitter post on January 20.

President Margvelashvili, who released a congratulatory letter to Trump on January 21, said that the U.S. “has always been the beacon of independence” for other countries and the “major pillar” for global peace and stability. He also expressed hope that President Trump would play “decisive role” in creating “a more protected, safe and prosperous world.”

“In this special moment, I would like to express my deep belief that under your governance, the United States of America will acquire more strength, development and well-being,” Margvelashvili added.

Giorgi Margvelashvili also noted that Georgia remains America’s “strong partner” and that the “historical friendship” of the two countries is “irreversible.” “Our nations have fought different challenges together and stood firmly in defense of common security and well-being,” he wrote.

“We are thankful and appreciate the support of the United States of America in strengthening our statehood and democratic development, as well as for your unwavering position with respect to Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Margvelashvili’s statement reads.

Margvelashvili invited President Trump to Georgia “at any time convenient” for the new president. “I have a strong desire for and expect further deepening of our strategic partnership. I am sure that through our joint efforts the friendship of Georgia and the United States will further be deepened and strengthened in the future,” Margvelashvili said.

Georgian Ambassador to the United States Davit Bakradze attended the inauguration of the U.S. President on January 20.
Latest News
21 Jan.'17 23:13
PM Kvirikashvili Concludes Visit to Switzerland
Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the World Economic Forum in Davos.
21 Jan.'17 22:58
Georgian President, PM Send Congratulatory Messages to President Trump
President Giorgi Margvelashvili invited the new U.S. President to Georgia.
20 Jan.'17 20:24
UNM Elects New Leaders at Party Congress
The party chairman’s post remains vacant; Nika Melia was elected the head of the political council.
20 Jan.'17 19:57
Kvirikashvili: ‘Nothing To Celebrate in Transit Agreement with Gazprom’
PM Kvirikashvili said that Georgia defended its interests and “achieved the best result possible.”
20 Jan.'17 17:12
Georgian Ambassador to U.S. to Attend Trump’s Inauguration
Ambassador Davit Bakradze will attend all official inauguration events.
20 Jan.'17 16:33
Venice Commission President Visits Georgia
Buquicchio held meetings on the ongoing constitutional reform process.
20 Jan.'17 15:24
Energy Minister Responds to Gazprom Outcry
Kakha Kaladze stressed that the government took “rational and correct steps” in Gazprom negotiations.
20 Jan.'17 14:46
Georgian PM Meets Ukrainian President in Davos
Giorgi Kvirikashvili also held talks with his Croatian and Serbian counterparts.
19 Jan.'17 16:06
NATO Military Committee Holds Session on Georgia
Georgia’s Chief of Staff Vladimer Chachibaia attended the session of the Military Committee.
19 Jan.'17 14:16
Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili
During his visit to Madrid the Georgian Prime Minister also met King Felipe VI.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
65