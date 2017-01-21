Georgian President, PM Send Congratulatory Messages to President Trump

President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili have sent congratulatory messages to the new U.S. President Donald Trump.



“We congratulate Donald Trump on becoming the 45th president of a great country! [I] wish him success in making America and the world a better place to live,” PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili wrote in his twitter post on January 20.



President Margvelashvili, who released a congratulatory letter to Trump on January 21, said that the U.S. “has always been the beacon of independence” for other countries and the “major pillar” for global peace and stability. He also expressed hope that President Trump would play “decisive role” in creating “a more protected, safe and prosperous world.”



“In this special moment, I would like to express my deep belief that under your governance, the United States of America will acquire more strength, development and well-being,” Margvelashvili added.



Giorgi Margvelashvili also noted that Georgia remains America’s “strong partner” and that the “historical friendship” of the two countries is “irreversible.” “Our nations have fought different challenges together and stood firmly in defense of common security and well-being,” he wrote.



“We are thankful and appreciate the support of the United States of America in strengthening our statehood and democratic development, as well as for your unwavering position with respect to Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” Margvelashvili’s statement reads.



Margvelashvili invited President Trump to Georgia “at any time convenient” for the new president. “I have a strong desire for and expect further deepening of our strategic partnership. I am sure that through our joint efforts the friendship of Georgia and the United States will further be deepened and strengthened in the future,” Margvelashvili said.



Georgian Ambassador to the United States Davit Bakradze attended the inauguration of the U.S. President on January 20.