About Civil.ge
Eng | Geo | Rus
Last updated: 20:24 - 20 Jan.'17
RSS
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
UNM Elects New Leaders at Party Congress
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Jan.'17 / 20:24

The United National Movement, Georgia’s former ruling party, held a congress on January 20, over a week after the party’s split, and approved new members of the political council, which will be led by MP Nika Melia.
 
Over 7 000 delegates, who arrived from various regions of Georgia to attend the congress held at the Sports Palace in Tbilisi, supported the proposal not to elect the party chairman until Mikheil Saakashvili is allowed to return to Georgia and is able to fully engage in the political processes ongoing in the country. Saakashvili lost the party chairmanship along with losing Georgian citizenship in December 2015.
 
Ex-President Saakashvili told his supporters through a video conference from Washington D.C. that “the National Movement is not only the past, but it is the clearest vision of the future,” which is still ready to get back to power.
 
“Like ideals can not be divided, similarly the National Movement can not be divided; like the motherland does not split in pieces, similarly the National Movement does not split,” he said commending his remaining teammates for organizing the congress well and added that “Ivanishvili’s plan” to distance him from his party failed.
 
Saakashvili said that the United National Movement “is beginning a new great stage.”  
 
“The state on the creation of which we worked so hard has been abolished. Today, Ivanishvili’s Ltd Georgia is functioning on our territory. Therefore, our goal is very sound and clear: to abolish Ivanishvili’s Ltd Georgia and restore Georgian statehood, to remove this destructive, harmful force and return the country to the path of rapid development,” said Saakashvili, who is wanted by Georgia on multiple charges, which he denies as politically motivated.   
 
Sandra Roelofs, former First Lady, who also addressed the delegates, stated: “You are strengthening the party and you are strengthening Misha and Misha is strengthening you. There is so much force in Misha that even his shadow frightens some people in this country. The more they will try to weaken Misha, the more he will be strengthened.”  
 
Along with electing Nika Melia as the chairman of the 60-member political council, the congress endorsed Zaza Bibilashvili and Levan Varshalomidze as his deputies.
 
The following persons were elected as members of the political council: MPs Roman Gotsiridze, Tina Bokuchava, Salome Samadashvili, Azer Suleimanov, Koba Nakopia; as well as Grigol Vashadze, Samira Ismailova, Davit Beritashvili, Gia Baramidze, Nika Rurua, Mariam Gersamia, Irakli Nadiradze, Mariam Kasrashvili, Giorgi Botkoveli, Eka Tsamalashvili, Ani Tsitlidze, Vano Petriashvili, Beso Katamadze, Zaal Samadashvili, Nino Kalandadze, Khatuna Ochiauri, Davit Kirkitadze, Zurab Melikishvili, Levan Bezhashvili, Petre Tsiskarishvili, Nugzar Tsiklauri, Akaki Minashvili, Irakli Kavtaradze, Giorgi Karbelashvili, Eka Kherkheulidze, Koba Subeliani, Giorgi Kublashvili, Vakhtang Lemonjava, Gocha Kuprava, Dato Gogokhia, Ramaz Kerechashvili, Zura Tsertsvadze, Giorgi Pataraia, Kakha Butskhrikidze, Koba Khabazi, Omar Megrelidze, Paata Lezhava, Gia Natsvlishvili, Aleko Kvakhadze, Bidzina Kherkheulidze, Nato Mchedlishvili, Giorgi Imedashvili, Davit Dartsmelidze, Chiora Taktakishvili, Kote Ioseliani, Gia Ukleba, Temur Grigalashvili, Marika Datukishvili, Rusudan Tsirekidze, Maia Javakhishvili, Nino Lapiashvili, Nika Churadze.
 
Former MP Petre Tsiskarishvili said that these 60 members pool is not the final composition of the political council, as new members will be added through UNM’s regional conferences. 

RELATED
Latest News
20 Jan.'17 20:24
UNM Elects New Leaders at Party Congress
The party chairman’s post remains vacant; Nika Melia was elected the head of the political council.
20 Jan.'17 19:57
Kvirikashvili: ‘Nothing To Celebrate in Transit Agreement with Gazprom’
PM Kvirikashvili said that Georgia defended its interests and “achieved the best result possible.”
20 Jan.'17 17:12
Georgian Ambassador to U.S. to Attend Trump’s Inauguration
Ambassador Davit Bakradze will attend all official inauguration events.
20 Jan.'17 16:33
Venice Commission President Visits Georgia
Buquicchio held meetings on the ongoing constitutional reform process.
20 Jan.'17 15:24
Energy Minister Responds to Gazprom Outcry
Kakha Kaladze stressed that the government took “rational and correct steps” in Gazprom negotiations.
20 Jan.'17 14:46
Georgian PM Meets Ukrainian President in Davos
Giorgi Kvirikashvili also held talks with his Croatian and Serbian counterparts.
19 Jan.'17 16:06
NATO Military Committee Holds Session on Georgia
Georgia’s Chief of Staff Vladimer Chachibaia attended the session of the Military Committee.
19 Jan.'17 14:16
Spanish PM Expresses “Growing Interest” in Georgia at Talks with Kvirikashvili
During his visit to Madrid the Georgian Prime Minister also met King Felipe VI.
18 Jan.'17 17:27
Former Parliamentary Speaker Outlines Political Plans
Davit Usupashvili speaks on achieving “serious success” in the next parliamentary elections.
18 Jan.'17 15:56
Tskhinvali Sets Date for Presidential Polls
Georgia’s breakaway region of South Ossetia will hold presidential elections on April 9.

About Civil Georgia
Civil.Ge © 2001-2017, Daily News Online
Registered office: 2 Dolidze Str, 4-th Floor.
14