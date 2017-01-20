About Civil.ge
Kvirikashvili: ‘Nothing To Celebrate in Transit Agreement with Gazprom’
Civil Georgia, Tbilisi / 20 Jan.'17 / 19:57

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said that although there is “nothing to celebrate” in the transit agreement with Gazprom, Georgia defended its interests and achieved the best possible result.
 
“We cannot celebrate the result that we have, because there is nothing to celebrate about it and I do not know who portrayed it like that. Kakha Kaladze did not present it that way and these are clear speculations; but under the conditions and circumstances that Georgia is [today], Georgia defended the country’s interests and achieved the best possible result,” he told reporters in Davos on January 20, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.
 
“We care about the country no less than others, but unlike others, we, as the leaders of this country, have the responsibility before our country and we performed our duties [well],” he noted.
 
When asked whether the text of the agreement will be made public, Kvirikashvili responded: “It will be made public to the extent that is possible; we have nothing to hide from our population.”
